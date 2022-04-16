Free Fire ranked season 27: Everything we know so far

Free Fire allows users to grab various in-game collectibles using the ranked mode. There are two ranked modes in Free Fire - CS and BR - which feature a series of tiers that involve grindable rewards. Thus, Garena resets the rankings after a cycle of almost two months.

On April 15, 2022, Garena introduced the new BR Rank Season for Free Fire. Thus, new Rank and Season rewards are available in the game alongside Rank Tokens. Players can find out more about the Free Fire Battle Royale Rank Season 27 in the following section.

Garena Free Fire ranked mode: Complete details about the BR Rank Season 27

Duration and tier reset

The tier reset in Free Fire BR Rank Season 27 (Image via Garena)

The ongoing ranked season will stay a little more than two months, i.e., April 15, 2022, to June 16, 2022. Players can look at how Garena has reset the tiers in the current season via the image given above.

Rewards

Rank rewards

Bronze I - No Reward

No Reward Bronze II - Summon Airdrop, Scan, and five Rank Tokens

Summon Airdrop, Scan, and five Rank Tokens Bronze III - Bonfire, Resupply Map, and 10 Rank Tokens

Bonfire, Resupply Map, and 10 Rank Tokens Silver I - S27 Silver Banner, two Summon Airdrops, and 20 Rank Tokens

S27 Silver Banner, two Summon Airdrops, and 20 Rank Tokens Silver II - Summon Airdrop, two Resupply Maps, and 30 Rank Tokens

Summon Airdrop, two Resupply Maps, and 30 Rank Tokens Silver III - Bonfire, two Scans, and 40x Rank Tokens

Bonfire, two Scans, and 40x Rank Tokens Gold I - S27 Gold Banner, "SPAS12 - S27 Exclusive: Caroline" skin, and 50 Rank Tokens

S27 Gold Banner, "SPAS12 - S27 Exclusive: Caroline" skin, and 50 Rank Tokens Gold II - Gold Royale Voucher, 50% EXP Card (3d), and 70 Rank Tokens

Gold Royale Voucher, 50% EXP Card (3d), and 70 Rank Tokens Gold III - Two Bonfires, two Summon Airdrops, and 90 Rank Tokens

Two Bonfires, two Summon Airdrops, and 90 Rank Tokens Gold IV - Two Summon Airdrops, Two Resupply Maps, and 110 Rank Tokens

Two Summon Airdrops, Two Resupply Maps, and 110 Rank Tokens Platinum I - S27 Platinum Banner, 50% XP Card (3 Days), and 150 Rank Tokens

S27 Platinum Banner, 50% XP Card (3 Days), and 150 Rank Tokens Platinum II - Bonfire, two Gold Royale Vouchers, and 200 Rank Tokens

Bonfire, two Gold Royale Vouchers, and 200 Rank Tokens Platinum III - Three Scans, two Summon Airdrops, and 250 Rank Tokens

Three Scans, two Summon Airdrops, and 250 Rank Tokens Platinum IV - Three Gold Royale Vouchers, three Resupply Maps, and 300 Rank Tokens

Three Gold Royale Vouchers, three Resupply Maps, and 300 Rank Tokens Diamond I - S27 Diamond Banner, 50% Gold Card (3 Days), and 350 Rank Tokens

S27 Diamond Banner, 50% Gold Card (3 Days), and 350 Rank Tokens Diamond II - Three Bonfires, two Fragment Crates, and 425 Rank Tokens

Three Bonfires, two Fragment Crates, and 425 Rank Tokens Diamond III - Three Resupply Maps, two Fragment Crates, and 525 Rank Tokens

Three Resupply Maps, two Fragment Crates, and 525 Rank Tokens Diamond IV - Three Summon Airdrops, three Gold Royale Vouchers, and 625 Rank Tokens

Three Summon Airdrops, three Gold Royale Vouchers, and 625 Rank Tokens Heroic - S27 Heroic Banner, S27 Heroic Jacket, and Season 27 Heroic Avatar

S27 Heroic Banner, S27 Heroic Jacket, and Season 27 Heroic Avatar Master - S27 Master Banner, S27 Master Avatar, and 200 Universal Fragments

Players can unlock the Rank rewards instantly by reaching a specific tier.

Season rewards

Bronze I - III: 1000 (for each Bronze tier)

1000 (for each Bronze tier) Silver I - III: 1500 (for each Silver tier)

1500 (for each Silver tier) Gold I - IV: 2000 (for each Gold tier)

2000 (for each Gold tier) Platinum I - IV: 2500 (for each Platinum tier)

2500 (for each Platinum tier) Diamond I - IV: 3000 (for each Diamond tier)

3000 (for each Diamond tier) Heroic: 5000 and 750 Rank Tokens

5000 and 750 Rank Tokens Master: 7000 Gold and 875 Rank Tokens

7000 Gold and 875 Rank Tokens Grandmaster I: BR Grandmaster 1 (60d) and BR Grandmaster Avatar (60d)

BR Grandmaster 1 (60d) and BR Grandmaster Avatar (60d) Grandmaster II: BR Grandmaster 2 (60d) and BR Grandmaster Avatar (60d)

BR Grandmaster 2 (60d) and BR Grandmaster Avatar (60d) Grandmaster III: BR Grandmaster 3 (60d) and BR Grandmaster Avatar (60d)

BR Grandmaster 3 (60d) and BR Grandmaster Avatar (60d) Grandmaster IV: BR Grandmaster 4 (60d) and BR Grandmaster Avatar (60d)

BR Grandmaster 4 (60d) and BR Grandmaster Avatar (60d) Grandmaster V: BR Grandmaster 5 (60d) and BR Grandmaster Avatar (60d)

If players want to secure particular rewards for Free Fire BR Rank Season 27, they need to maintain or retain their tier till the end. All prizes below a specific rank will also get unlocked after the season's end in Free Fire.

