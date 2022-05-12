Gaming With Laila’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, YouTube income, and more details (May 2022)

Gaming With Laila, also known as Bindass Laila, is one of the most prominent Indian female Free Fire content creators. In addition to the usual in-game content, she also uploads a broad range of other videos, such as vlogs, reactions, challenges, and more.

The primary channel that she maintains on YouTube currently has 2.12 million subscribers and over 231.58 million views. She also operates several other channels, including Happy Laila Live and Laila Shorts.

The following section looks at Gaming With Laila’s Free Fire ID and more details.

Gaming With Laila’s Free Fire ID, real name, rank, and more

Gaming With Laila’s Free Fire ID is 1147750136, and her real name is Mansha Rathore. She is ranked Platinum I in the Battle Royale mode and Heroic in the Clash Squad mode.

These are her stats as of today, 12 May 2022:

Lifetime stats

Gaming With Laila’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming With Laila has played 511 solo matches in the ongoing season and has 21 victories, resulting in a win rate of 4.10%. With 508 frags and 179 headshots, she has a K/D ratio of 1.04 and a headshot percentage of 35.24%.

Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has bettered her foes in 240 out of 1435 matches, maintaining a win rate of 16.72%. She has 2157 kills and 449 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.81 and a headshot percentage of 20.82%.

Bindass Laila has also participated in 12321 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 3197 matches, retaining a win rate of 25.94%. With a K/D ratio of 2.49 and a headshot percentage of 17.83%, she has 22682 kills and 4045 headshots.

Ranked stats

Gaming With Laila’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the game’s ongoing ranked season, Gaming With Laila has played three squad games and has won a single match, resulting in a win rate of 33.33%. She has secured five kills and one headshot for a K/D ratio of 2.50 and a headshot percentage of 20.00%.

She is yet to play any ranked solo or duo games.

Disclaimer: Gaming With Laila's stats are subject to change. They were retrieved from the MAX version, which was not included on the list of banned applications in India.

Gaming With Laila’s YouTube income

Gaming With Laila’s monthly and yearly income (Image via Social Blade)

The monthly and yearly income from the Gaming With Laila YouTube channel are estimated to lie between $1.7K - $26.6K and $20K - $319.4K, respectively.

YouTube channel

As previously stated, Mansha Rathore is the name of the person behind the Gaming With Laila YouTube channel. She has constantly been uploading content for the past few years. Her oldest video was uploaded in December 2019 and showcased some duo vs squad gameplay.

According to Social Blade, she has amassed a total of 20 thousand subscribers and 6.653 million views in the last month alone.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid downloading or playing the game.

Edited by Siddharth Satish