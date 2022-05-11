Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, YouTube income, and more details (May 2022)

Sarfraj, also known as Helping Gamer, has established himself as one of the most famous personalities in the Indian Free Fire community. He has consistently uploaded content to YouTube and has amassed over 7.82 million subscribers.

As his channel name implies, his videos are primarily created to assist viewers with various tasks such as understanding events and employing gameplay strategies. Helping Gamer also runs a second channel on the platform, HG ESPORTS, that has 522 thousand subscribers.

Here's a look at his Free Fire ID and more details.

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID, rank, and stats

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 517121909. He is ranked Diamond I in the Battle Royale mode and Gold II in the Clash Squad mode.

Here are his stats within the game:

Lifetime stats

Helping Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Helping Gamer has played 2863 solo matches in Free Fire and has outclassed his enemies in 173 games, equating to a win rate of 6.42%. He has 4955 kills and 1299 headshots with a K/D ratio of 1.84 and a headshot percentage of 26.22%.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has competed in 2909 games and has 188 wins, retaining a win rate of 6.46%. He has 5551 frags and 1294 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.04 and a headshot percentage of 23.31%.

Sarfraj has also featured in 7186 squad games and has 1164 first-place finishes, having a win ratio of 16.19%. With 16501 kills and 4797 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.74 and a headshot percentage of 29.07%.

Ranked stats

Helping Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Helping Gamer has played two duo games in the ongoing ranked season, killing three enemies with two headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.50 and a headshot percentage of 66.67%.

Apart from that, he has made 37 appearances in the squad mode and has three victories, equating to a win rate of 8.10%. He has accumulated 167 kills, out of which 69 are headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.67 and a headshot percentage of 41.32%.

He is yet to play any solo ranked games.

Disclaimer: Helping Gamer's stats were retrieved from the MAX version, which was not included on the list of banned applications in India.

Helping Gamer’s YouTube income

Helping Gamer's YouTube income and more details (Image via Social Blade)

As of this writing, Helping Gamer’s monthly and yearly YouTube income lies between $2.1K - $33K and $24.7K - $395.9K, respectively.

YouTube channel

Helping Gamer has been regularly releasing content for the past few years, and the oldest video on his channel was released in April 2018. Since then, he has uploaded over 1000 videos that have received more than 562.978 million views.

According to Social Blade, Sarfraj’s channel has acquired 40 thousand subscribers and 8.247 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country must not download or play the game.

Edited by Siddharth Satish