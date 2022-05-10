Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, YouTube income, and more details (May 2022)

Ajay, aka Jonty, is an Indian Free Fire esports personality representing Orangutan Elite. The team has won several notable tournaments, including a first-place finish at the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall.

Ajay is also a popular YouTuber. His primary channel, Jonty Gaming, boasts over 2.89 million subscribers. He also runs two other channels on the platform, Jonty Live and Jonty Extras, which have 85.5 thousand and 65.9 thousand subscribers, respectively.

The following section looks at his in-game ID and other details.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID and more details

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 180830489. He is ranked Heroic in the Battle Royale mode and Diamond IV in the Clash Squad mode.

These are his stats as of today, 10 May 2022:

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Jonty Gaming has played 4841 solo games and has precisely 700 victories, leading to a win rate of 14.45%. He has 14489 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 3.50.

He has played 2121 duo matches and has 507 wins, which comes down to a win rate of 23.90%. With 6870 frags, he maintains a K/D ratio of 4.26.

Ajay has participated in 19361 squad games as well and has bettered his foes in 7029 matches, retaining a win rate of 36.30%. He has notched a total of 63043 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.11.

Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Jonty Gaming has featured in five solo matches in the current ranked season, killing four enemies with a K/D ratio of 0.80.

Coming to the duo mode, he has two first-place finishes in 13 appearances, resulting in a win rate of 15.38%. He has 47 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 4.27.

The YouTuber has also played 63 squad games and has secured 25 Booyahs, equating to a win rate of 39.68%. He has bagged 333 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 8.76.

Disclaimer: The stats and images were retrieved from the MAX version, which was not included on the list of banned applications in India.

Jonty Gaming’s YouTube income

Jonty Gaming's monthly and yearly income (Image via Social Blade)

Jonty Gaming’s monthly YouTube income lies in the range of $242 - $3.9K. His yearly revenue is estimated to be between $2.9K - $46.6K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel and rank

Jonty Gaming has been releasing Free Fire-related content for several years, and his oldest video is a shotgun-only montage from November 2018. Since then, he has uploaded around 400 videos that have garnered over 196.994 million views.

As per Social Blade, Jonty Gaming’s channel is ranked 575th in the country.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game.

