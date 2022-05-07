Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D, YouTube income, and more (May 2022)

Atchuth Sankula, also known as Munna Bhai Gaming, is a well-known content creator within the Indian Free Fire community. He regularly streams and uploads videos in the Telegu language, and fans adore him for his incredible gameplay and entertaining commentary.

His main channel is on its way to the 3 million subscriber mark, with the count currently standing at 2.9 million. Meanwhile, he also runs two channels – MBG ARMY and TEAM MBG, which have 1.14 million and 338 thousand subscribers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing it.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID and more details

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 402752655 and his guild ID number is 1002207496.

In the Battle Royale mode, he is placed at the Diamond III rank, while in the Clash Squad mode, he is ranked at Master.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Munna Bhai Gaming has featured in 4,365 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 1138, converting to a win percentage of 26.07%. He has 19,788 kills and 11,556 headshots for a K/D ratio of 6.13 and a headshot rate of 58.40%.

In the duo mode, he has bettered his foes in 651 of the 2644 matches, maintaining a win rate of 24.62%. With 9860 frags and 4879, he has a kill-to-death ratio of 4.95 and a headshot percentage of 49.48%.

The YouTuber has also played 12,461 squad games and has come out on top on 3,861 occasions, leading to a win ratio of 30.98%. In the process, he has 49,699 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.78 and has 24,152 headshots for a rate of 48.60%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing Free Fire-ranked season, Munna Bhai Gaming has competed in four solo matches and secured a win in one of them, retaining a win rate of 25.00%. He has nine kills, alongside four headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.00 and a headshot percentage of 44.44%.

Meanwhile, the player has three appearances and one victory in the duo matches, upholding a win ratio of 33.33%. At a K/D ratio of 15.50 and a headshot rate of 58.06%, he has 31 kills and 18 headshots.

Additionally, Munna Bhai Gaming has featured in 28 squad-ranked matches and has five first-place finishes, translating to a win percentage of 17.85%. He has 96 kills and 54 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.17 and a headshot percentage of 56.25%.

Disclaimer: The stats and images were retrieved from Free Fire MAX, which was not included on the list of banned applications in India.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s YouTube income

YouTube channel details of Munna Bhai Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

Munna Bhai Gaming’s monthly and yearly YouTube income stands between $1.3K - $21.4K and $16K - $256.3K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Munna Bhai Gaming’s oldest video on his channel was a kill montage, and it was uploaded around three years back, i.e., in May 2019. Since then, he has regularly been creating content and has amassed a total of over 278.45 million views.

As per Social Blade, his subscriber and view counts have risen by 40 thousand and 5.34 million within the previous 30 days.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan