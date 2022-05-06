X-Mania’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D, YouTube income, and more (May 2022)

Hemant Vyas, better known to the Free Fire community as X-Mania, is one of the most well-known YouTubers from India. A few months ago, he was signed by Galaxy Racers as a content creator and streamer.

His channel currently boasts over 1.88 million subscribers and more than 140.595 million views. He has also built a community of over 20 thousand members on his Discord server and has garnered 336 thousand Instagram followers.

Here’s a glance at X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and more details.

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and stats

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID is 97762833. He is ranked Heroic in both the Clash Squad and Battle Royale modes. These are his in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

X-Mania’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

X-Mania has played 3199 solo games in Free Fire and has 448 wins, maintaining a win rate of 14.00%. He has 9082 frags with 2111 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.30 and a headshot percentage of 23.24%.

He has won 522 games out of 3363 matches in the duo mode, equating to a win rate of 16.41%. With 9801 kills and 2012 headshots, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.49 and a headshot percentage of 20.53%.

The YouTuber has made 13749 appearances in the squad mode and has 3560 victories, translating to a win rate of 25.89%. He has 41551 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.08 and has 9311 headshots for a headshot percentage of 22.41%.

Ranked stats

X-Mania’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

X-Mania has only played a single solo match in the ongoing ranked season and has failed to secure a kill or a win.

He has also competed in three duo games, killing nine opponents for a K/D ratio of 3.00. He has secured four headshots, upholding a headshot percentage of 44.44%.

X-Mania has featured in 53 squad matches and has 15 first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 28.30%. In the process, he has secured 180 kills and 51 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.74 and a headshot percentage of 28.33%.

Disclaimer: The stats and images were retrieved from the MAX version, which was not included on the list of banned applications in India.

X-Mania’s YouTube income

X-Mania's income (Image via Social Blade)

X-Mania’s monthly earnings from his channel are between $400 and $6.4K. His yearly income is estimated to be in the range of $4.8K and $76.8K. (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

X-Mania began uploading videos to his YouTube account a few years ago and has seen a massive rise in popularity ever since. His content covers various aspects of the game, including gameplay, challenges, and more.

At the moment, he has 232 videos on his channel, the most popular of which is a Grandmaster rank push with over 12 million views.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing it.

