Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, real name, and YouTube income (May 2022)

Kutty Gokul, also known as Gaming with Kutty Gokul, is a Free Fire YouTuber who creates content in Tamil. His channel currently boasts over 1.02 million subscribers and 60.56 million views.

Kutty Gokul also frequently uploads clips to Booyah, where he has over 1.2 million followers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing it.

Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire ID and stats

Kutty Gokul’s Free Fire ID and MAX ID is 821845835. They are the same because he uses his existing account to play the MAX version. Here are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Kutty Gokul's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Kutty Gokul has played 1066 solo matches in Free Fire and has won 98 games, maintaining a win rate of 9.19%. He has 2247 kills and 903 headshots to his name, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.32 and a headshot percentage of 40.19%.

He has featured in 1605 games in the duo mode and has 363 first-place finishes, translating to a win rate of 22.61%. With 4570 frags and 1534 headshots, the player has a K/D ratio of 3.68 and a headshot percentage of 33.57%.

The content creator has also competed in 8197 squad matches and has 1906 victories, equating to a win rate of 23.25%. He has accumulated 23707 kills and 8472 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.77 and a headshot percentage of 35.74%.

Ranked stats

Kutty Gokul's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Kutty Gokul is yet to play a match in the game’s ongoing ranked season.

CS Career

Kutty Gokul's CS Career (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has participated in exactly 3200 matches in the Clash Squad mode and has 2123 wins for a win rate of 66.34%. With a KDA of 2.18 and a headshot percentage of 46.24%, he has 19258 kills and 8904 headshots.

Disclaimer: The stats and images were retrieved from the MAX version, which was not included on the list of banned applications in India.

Kutty Gokul’s YouTube income, real name, and rank

Kutty Gokul's YouTube income (Image via Social Blade)

Kutty Gokul’s monthly and yearly earnings from his YouTube channel lie between $36 - $573 and $429 - $6.9K, respectively (Source: Social Blade).

His real name is also Kutty Gokul, and he is currently ranked Gold I in Battle Royale and Gold II in Clash Squad.

YouTube channel

Kutty Gokul began his content creation journey a few years ago, and the oldest video on his channel was released in May 2019. He has since uploaded over 470 videos, the most popular of which is a house tour with more than 1.6 million views.

According to Social Blade, his channel has acquired over 143.141 thousand views in the last 30 days alone.

