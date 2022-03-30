“Easy accessibility has made Free Fire reach a large number of people around the world”: Lucio “Cerol “dos Santos, Brazilian YouTuber and co-founder of Fluxo

Free Fire is one of the most successful battle royale games on mobile gaming platforms. Low specifications and easy accessibility have made the game a household name in most parts of the world.

Garena’s flagship title has also allowed talented mobile gamers to showcase their prowess on platforms like YouTube, Twitch, and BOOYAH!. Lucio “Cerol” dos Santos is one such streamer based in Brazil who uploads engaging content for his audience to enjoy.

Cerol has over 7 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and is the co-founder of Fluxo, a Brazilian Free Fire team. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports, he talks about his life as a Free Fire streamer and content producer, the idea behind the creation of Fluxo, his latest partnership with BAYZ, and more.

Cerol’s journey as a Free Fire streamer and content creator

Q. The journey of a gaming content creator has quite a few challenges and rewards. What made you choose gaming as a profession? What has been the most daunting aspect you had to face during your initial days as a gamer?

Cerol: My career as a Free Fire streamer and content producer began accidentally. Before I knew the game, I was an app cab driver, and one day, my car was stolen, along with the tablet I used to work on and everything else I had at the time.

Not knowing much to do, I heard a lot about Free Fire from where I lived and decided to invest in a career as a gamer and content creator. Fortunately, after creating my channel, a month later, it had already hit 100,000 subscribers, and things started to work out.

My main difficulty initially was giving quality to my videos, the lives. Since I am from a humble background, I could not buy the best equipment when I wanted to, but things started working out.

In the beginning, I also had help from a subscriber, who gave me a keyboard, monitor, webcam, and everything a person needs to do a live video. I am very grateful to her.

Q. Where do you think Brazil stands globally when it comes to the competitive scenario of Free Fire? How do you feel that the esports industry in your country can improve?

Cerol: The Free Fire competitive scene in Brazil is very strong and has players of the highest level who dominate the game and the functions they present within their teams. If I had to recall names, I would list a bunch of excellent players that any team in the world would like to have.

Of course, there is always room for the esports scenario to evolve even more, especially in Free Fire. Since it is a relatively new game, many organizations are still professionalizing themselves and learning more and more about how the gaming scenario works. The important thing is always thinking about evolving and making Brazil a world power.

Q. What about Garena’s flagship title sets it apart from other popular battle royale games? What contributes to its massive popularity all over the world?

Cerol: Accessibility has made Free Fire a game that reaches a large number of people globally. While other titles require a good computer, with just a cell phone, even a less than perfect one, it is possible to download this game and have fun with friends.

Q. You upload content on YouTube and Garena’s streaming platform, Booyah! How different are the two platforms in terms of viewership, reception, and interface? Where do you feel more at home, and why?

Cerol: I am familiar with both platforms and do not have a favorite, as both have their good sides. For me, it is excellent to upload livestreams on both media forums. It allows me to let the audience decide which platform they like best and prefer to see me on.

YouTube opens up other avenues for me on the channel regarding videos, Shorts, and more, compared to BOOYAH!, but I like them both a lot!

Q. You have over 7 million subscribers on YouTube and over half a billion views. What type of Free Fire videos do you have the most fun filming? What is your favorite video that you have uploaded?

Cerol: I am passionate about doing livestreams. The live interactions with the public, everything that is happening at the moment, with people commenting and me interacting, are some of the things that make me very excited.

So, today, I believe that a big part of my audience that keeps following me also likes to see me live, playing with them, and interacting.

Q. Since you focus on uploading live streams on YouTube nowadays, do you have plans on creating short videos like you used to? Can your viewers expect diverse content from your channel in the future?

Cerol: I have been uploading videos on YouTube for a while, but since live videos are something that gives me live contact with my audience, I love it more. Of course, I always want to diversify, and I try to do that in streams, but if it is necessary to create other content, especially short videos, I will do it for sure.

Everything I do is to see my followers happy and, after a tiring day, come to my channel to have fun and enjoy their free time.

Q. You, along with Nobru, created a Free Fire team, Fluxo, around a year ago. Whose idea was it? What were some of the critical aspects you looked into while building this team?

Cerol: I can say that it was our idea together. Nobru and I have always had a very similar and interesting history. We are community kids and wanted to do something that represented our roots.

We both missed seeing an esports organization that spoke to the community, where most of the Free Fire audience comes from. This feeling helped us create Fluxo to show kids who are just starting, without any conditions, that it is possible to reach their goals. Fluxo is an organization of the community, for the community.

Q. You and Nobru recently joined the gaming guild of BAYZ. Do you feel that this collaboration will help you reach out to a broader audience?

Cerol: My vision of joining Bayz, besides making me reach a wider audience, also happened to help my audience understand what the guild is and what the play-to-earn games are. Everyone knows that every day, the multiverse grows, and the tendency is to increase.

Hence, it is necessary to have capable and prepared people to teach those who still do not know about this new phase we are living in. Therefore, when I received the proposal to be an ambassador for Bayz, I was happy to join a company with values and recommendations that help the population.

Q. Since BAYZ is a gaming guild which focuses on play-to-earn games, what is your take on such games and their impression in the gaming world? Do you feel that NFT games like these will become more popular with time?

Cerol: You can’t say that play-to-earn games are not growing every day. Every day we see more and more people interested in these games and making good money.

As time goes by, these titles are growing and have great potential to become more popular, even more so now with Bayz, which was born to teach people how to play and understand how it works, showing ways to profit while having fun.

Q. What would you like to say to the fans who support you in your journey as a professional Free Fire gamer?

Cerol: I would like to thank each and every one of you who has always been with me in my best and worst moments, supporting and encouraging me. If I conquered it all, it was for you, and, therefore, I always give my best in Free Fire livestreams, videos, and all my content as a form of thanks.

Keep following the lives and streams, and there will be a lot of news and new content to come.

