How to get free Beaston, Moony, and Agent Hop in Free Fire MAX this week

Watch To Win is one of the recurring events in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. The event allows players to win exciting in-game accessories by watching videos in Garena’s very own Booyah! application.

Booyah! is a streaming platform where various content creators upload engaging videos and game streams. It is available for free on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Free Fire MAX: Watch to Win event

The prizes offered in the latest Watch to Win event (Image via Garena)

The latest Watch to Win event commenced today, 30 March 2022, and will last for two days. The exciting prizes offered by the event are given below:

Pet – Agent Hop

Pet – Moony

Pet – Beaston

Weapon skins

Out of the prizes listed above, players will only be able to claim one. They must watch live streams on the Booyah application for a span of 60 minutes to stand a chance of winning.

How to win Free Fire MAX pets for free?

The videos that players can watch on Booyah! (Image via Garena)

Gamers should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players must open the battle royale game and then tap on the Calendar icon located on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: They must then head over to the “News” tab and tap on the “Booyah! Watch to Win” section.

Step 3: Gamers should then tap on “Go To.”

Step 4: Once they are redirected to the Booyah! page, they should log in using their Free Fire MAX account.

Step 5: They must then choose any of the Watch to Win video live streams listed on the application and spend 60 minutes watching them.

Step 6: Players can finally claim the prize if they fulfill the above criteria.

Players can also download the Booyah application (Image via Google Play Store)

Alternatively, gamers can download the Booyah! application directly from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and then log in using their Free Fire MAX account.

Once they have watched any live stream with the Watch to Win thumbnail for sixty minutes, they will be eligible for any one of the rewards mentioned above. They must simply open the battle royale game and claim it for free.

