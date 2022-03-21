How to win permanent Ruby Bride weapon skin, Gold and Diamond Royale vouchers, and more in Free Fire MAX this week

In collaboration with Garena’s Booyah! application, the Watch to Win event in Free Fire MAX is back again. As always, the event offers exciting prizes to viewers who watch videos on the application for a specified amount of time.

Booyah! is considered one of India's most popular streaming platforms, and gamers can watch and upload videos on it to gain followers. Since most of the in-game items in the battle royale title must be purchased using diamonds, players can make use of the Watch to Win event to acquire these items for free.

Free Fire MAX: Watch to Win

Prizes offered by the latest Watch to Win event (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX’s latest Watch to Win event was unveiled today, 21 March 2022. The event will carry on for three days and will conclude on 23 March 2022.

A few of the most exciting prizes offered by the latest Watch to Win event are:

Ruby Bride Weapon Permanent

Gold Royale Voucher

Diamond Royale Voucher

Players will only have to spend 60 minutes watching videos of their choice on the Booyah! application to stand a chance of winning the above rewards.

How to claim weapon skins and vouchers?

On tapping Go To, players will be redirected to the Booyah page (Image via Garena)

Gamers should follow the steps given below if they want to claim the rewards that have been promised:

Step 1: Players must open Free Fire MAX and then tap on the Holi icon (located on the right side of the screen).

Step 2: They should then head over to the News tab and tap on the "Booyah! Watch to Win" section.

Step 3: Gamers should then tap on Go To.

Step 4: Once they are redirected to the Booyah! page, players must watch any clip of their choice for 60 minutes to win the rewards.

Alternatively, players can also download the Booyah! application from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and then log in via their Free Fire MAX accounts to watch the videos.

