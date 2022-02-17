Best Free Fire MAX settings for headshots in Android devices

Headshots are one of the most effective techniques for taking down opponents in Free Fire MAX. Once mastered, users will be able to reach the higher echelons in the game with relatively less effort.

Various factors impact a player’s ability to land headshots on the battlefield, with one of the most fundamental being the settings they have set. To do so, they go on the lookout for the ideal settings they can use in the battle royale title.

Note: The article represents the writer’s opinions.

Free Fire MAX: Best settings in the game to hit headshots

Sensitivity

Sensitivity settings that can help the players (Image via Garena)

Sensitivity at a higher range is recommended for players since they will be better able to adjust their aim for headshots. These are the best ones they can apply in Free Fire MAX:

General: 95 - 100

Red Dot: 90 - 100

2x Scope: 75 - 85

4x Scope: 75 - 85

Sniper Scope: 60 - 65

Free Look: 75 - 80

Users can tweak the settings further if they find them uncomfortable. Moreover, as Free Look doesn’t affect the aim, they can set it to other preferred levels.

Graphics

Users should try to get the maximum possible FPS (Image via Garena)

Graphics settings should be set accordingly to prioritize the maximum amount of FPS. In general, they are modified after considering the device being used by players for Free Fire MAX.

Those with low-end devices should keep them to a minimum, while gamers with mid-high range phones can proceed to have their settings at the highest possible level.

Other settings

There are numerous other settings that players can alter (Image via Garena)

Other settings are influenced mainly by the player’s preferences and comfort level. For example, they may configure the Custom HUD and place the buttons according to their grip, device, and playing style.

Consequently, they can try the trial-and-error method and test the various settings at the training grounds, and set the ones they feel are the most comfortable. This will yield better results than simply copying what others have used in the game.

