Best custom HUD in Free Fire for beginners (December 2021)

The wildly popular battle royale shooter Garena Free Fire touched the one billion mark on Google Play Store earlier this year. The pace of growth hasn't seen any deceleration, and the numbers are still going stronger. The increase in the player count has also led to the arrival of many beginners in Free Fire.

Beginners face many issues while controlling their movement, aiming accurately, and firing during a fight. There can be sensitivity issues, but the primary reason is the layout of the HUD (heads-up display). Hence it makes sense for beginners to tweak their controls' layout to get assistance in Free Fire.

Which are the best custom layouts for Free Fire players?

Customizing the HUD (Image via Free Fire)

Tweaking the HUD is not as universally acclaimed as character abilities. It depends upon users' preference, grip, and comfort. Beginners are new to Free Fire, and it takes time for them to understand the controls and buttons. Hence they can try the layouts given below to start their Free Fire journey:

Two-finger claw (thumb)

Two-finger claw (Image via Free Fire)

Players use both thumbs to move, aim, and fire while the other fingers hold the device. This layout is suitable for rush gameplay when players play the role of an assaulter in close-combat situations. However, this setting is not great to excel at movement while firing.

Three-finger claw

Three-finger claw (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers use both thumbs and the left hand's index finger to control their characters and perform the actions. This grip is an excellent alternative for a balanced combination of attack and defense. Players can control their movement and aim while firing efficiently.

Four-finger claw

Four-finger claw (Image via Free Fire)

Both hands' index fingers and thumbs are used to aim, fire, move, or do any other specific action. This setting is a great option to control the recoil of the guns at medium and longer ranges, while in close combat, it is not as effective. Therefore, users should prefer other layouts.

'Controls' settings (Image via Free Fire)

Players can copy the layout of their choice and make the adjustments through the settings in Free Fire. They can remove the unnecessary buttons from the menu and lower the transparency percentage to enhance visibility. Once players have made the adjustments, they can practice with their new layouts.

