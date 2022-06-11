List of events offering free rewards in Free Fire MAX this week (Indian server)

Free Fire MAX is currently offering players a wide range of rewards for free. The Bomb Squad events are the most popular ones in the game, and they have a great selection of rewards that mobile gamers can claim by simply completing missions or exchanging C4 Tokens.

Aside from the Bomb Squad events in Free Fire MAX, mobile gamers can also take part in the top-up and the Booyah Watch to Win! events. Details of all the events offering free rewards are covered in this article.

Free Fire MAX events with free rewards

1) Bomb Squad Rank Challenge

Players can find the Rank Challenge under the Bomb Squad 5v5 tab (Image via Garena)

The event will conclude on June 14, 2022, and players can complete the following missions to win the mentioned rewards:

Win three Bomb Squad Rank Mode matches – 5 C4 Tokens and one Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate

Win six Bomb Squad Rank Mode matches – 10 C4 Tokens and one Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate

Win nine Bomb Squad Rank Mode matches – 2 Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crates

2) Bomb Squad Rank Defeat Challenge

Rewards offered by the Bomb Squad Rank Defeat Challenge (Image via Garena)

Similar to the previous one, this is a mission-based event that is giving away free rewards in Free Fire MAX. The Bomb Squad Rank Defeat Challenge will come to an end on June 17, 2022. The details of the missions and their rewards are given below:

Kill five enemies in the Bomb Squad Rank Mode – Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate

Kill ten enemies in the Bomb Squad Rank Mode – Two Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crates

Kill twenty enemies in the Bomb Squad Rank Mode – 3 Weapon Royale Vouchers (expires on July 31, 2022)

3) Login Reward

Players will just have to log in to the battle royale game today, on June 11, 2022, to claim two Incubator Vouchers. Both vouchers expire on June 30, 2022.

4) Playtime Rewards

Playtime Rewards in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

This event offers rewards based on the amount of time mobile gamers have spent in the 5V5 Bomb Squad Ranked Mode. The rewards are mentioned below:

Play for 30 minutes – 2 M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crates

Play for 60 minutes – Bomb Squad Choice Crate

5) Exchange Store – 1

Players will have to collect C4 Tokens to claim rewards (Image via Garena)

First, players will need to collect C4 Tokens by playing the Bomb Squad, Battle Royale, Clash Squad, Lone Wolf modes, and other events in the game. Once they have collected the required amount, they can exchange it for the following rewards:

Squad Spirit worth 30 C4 tokens

Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate worth 10 C4 tokens

Weapon Royale Voucher (expires on June 30, 2022) worth 10 C4 tokens

Random Loadout Loot Crate worth 3 C4 tokens

6) Exchange Store – 2

Exchange Store - 2 rewards in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Exchange Store – 2 will conclude on June 17, 2022. In this event, players can claim the rewards given below:

Katana – Booyah Day worth 30 C4 tokens

Diamond Royale Voucher (expires on June 30, 2022) worth 10 C4 tokens

7) Demonic Grin Top Up II

Players will have to purchase diamonds worth INR 250 to claim both these rewards (Image via Garena)

By purchasing diamonds (in-game currency), players can claim free rewards in the top-up event. They can then use the purchased diamonds to buy items of their choice. The rewards offered are as follows:

To claim Red Death Loot Box for free, players will have to purchase 100 diamonds

To claim Demonic Grin Gloo Wall for free, players will have to purchase 300 diamonds

8) Booyah! Watch to Win

Watch to Win Event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Watch to Win event will conclude tomorrow, on June 12, 2022. Players will have to watch any livestream of their choice for a span of 60 minutes to claim the rewards given below:

The Golden Robe

Shuffling Emote

Silver Boot Shoes

Weapon Royale Voucher

