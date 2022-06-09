How to get the Shuffling emote and rare Golden robe in Free Fire MAX this week

Free Fire MAX often comes up with a Watch to Win event that allows players to claim exclusive bundles, pets, emotes, and more in the game. Garena conducts the event to encourage mobile gamers to watch livestreams on Booyah!, which is their very own streaming platform.

Booyah! can be downloaded for free from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Players can install it and watch livestreams for a specific period of time on the app to win free prizes offered by Free Fire MAX developers.

Free Fire MAX: Latest Watch to Win event

The latest Boyaah! Watch to Win event will last for four days (Image via Garena)

The latest Watch to Win event was unveiled today, on June 9, 2022. Players have four days to avail the offer and claim their rewards as the event concludes on June 12, 2022.

Here are some of the prizes that are being offered by the Watch to Win event in the battle royale game:

The Golden Robe

Shuffling Emote

Silver Boot Shoes

Weapon Royale Voucher

The Watch to Win event is a very good opportunity for players to claim in-game accessories for free. Usually, mobile gamers have to spend a significant number of diamonds to acquire such items in the game.

How to claim the above rewards in Free Fire MAX

There are two ways that mobile gamers can utilize to claim the prizes mentioned above:

Via Free Fire MAX

On tapping Go To, players will be redirected to the Booyah! page (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Players will first have to open the battle royale game and tap on the Calendar icon.

Step 2: Then they will have to head over to the News tab and select the Booyah! Watch to Win option.

Step 3: Players will have to tap on Go To.

Step 4: Once they are redirected to the Booyah! page, they will have to log in.

Step 5: Players will then have to watch any preferred livestream for sixty minutes to claim the prizes.

Via Booyah!

The Booyah! application can be downloaded for free (Image via Google Play Store)

Mobile gamers will have to download the app from the Google Play Store or the Apple Store, and then sign in via the method they use to sign in to Free Fire MAX. Next, they will have to watch any livestream of their choice for a span of sixty minutes to redeem the rewards.

