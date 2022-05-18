How to get free Moon Flip emote, Loot box skin, and other Free Fire rewards this week

Free Fire’s Booyah! Watch to Win event is back again, and this time, it will last for three whole days. This is one of the most recurring events in the battle royale game.

The Watch to Win event offers players attractive prizes if they watch a livestream on Booyah! for a specified period. The prizes range from in-game accessories like gloo wall skins, loot box skins, and more to characters and pets.

Free Fire’s latest Watch to Win event

The latest Boyaah! Watch to Win event will last for three days (Image via Garena)

The Watch to Win event commenced today, 18 May 2022. Here are some of the exciting prizes that players can claim by watching the videos on Booyah!:

Moon Flip Emote

Haven Guardian Loot Box

Superstar Weekend (Bottom)

The acquisition of the Haven Guardian Loot Box is even more of an attraction as it is one of the rewards in the Top Up event, where players must top up 100 diamonds to receive it for free. The FFWS Top Up event will be concluding today.

However, via Watch to Win, gamers need not purchase diamonds. The Booyah! event in Free Fire will be concluding on 20 May 2022.

How to claim the rewards offered by the Watch to Win event in Free Fire

On tapping Go To, players will be redirected to the Booyah! page (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Gamers must open the battle royale game and then head over to the Events section.

Step 2: They should then go to the News tab and tap on “Booyah! Watch to Win”.

Step 3: Players must click on Go To.

Step 4: Once gamers are redirected to the Booyah! page, they should log in by tapping on the top right button.

Step 5: Users must watch any livestream of their choice for 60 minutes.

The Booyah! application can be downloaded for free (Image via Google Play Store)

Alternatively, players can download the Booyah! app from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for free and use the Free Fire log-in method to sign into their accounts. After watching the videos for 60 minutes, they can claim the rewards credited to their account.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, gamers from the country are recommended to play the MAX version instead.

Edited by Shaheen Banu