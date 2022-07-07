Garena Free Fire 5th anniversary: Event date, Justin Bieber collaboration, and more details

Free Fire's fifth anniversary is inching closer and mobile gamers are excited to find out what the battle royale game has in store for them this time around. A brand new character will be introduced as part of the fifth anniversary celebrations.

On the title's 4th anniversary, Garena collaborated with DJ duo – Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike. As a result of the venture, two new characters were introduced back in August 2021 — Dimitri and Thiva. This time round, the battle royale game is collaborating with iconic singer, Justin Bieber.

Details regarding Free Fire's 5th anniversary

The game's fifth anniversary is all set to be celebrated in August 2022 (Image via Garena)

The battle royale game’s 5th anniversary will be celebrated on 27 August 2022, and is expected to be the biggest celebration till date. From themed costumes to exclusive giveaways, there is a lot to look forward to.

Addressing the collaboration, Justin Bieber commented:

“I’m excited to partner with Garena Free Fire to have this opportunity to entertain my fans across the globe. This collaboration with Free Fire has allowed us to explore various dimensions in which we can integrate my music with games and I can’t wait for everyone to enjoy what we have worked hard on behind the scenes.”

Justin Bieber is expected to come up with a special track for the anniversary celebration. Moreover, a special character named “J Biebs” is all set to be introduced.

Harold Teo, the producer of the battle royale title, stated:

“We are excited and humbled to partner with a global icon such as Justin Bieber, whose influence in fashion and music has undoubtedly inspired many worldwide, including our Free Fire community which expresses their own creativity through battling in style. Free Fire’s 5th anniversary celebrations will be the biggest yet and I’m sure the lineup of events we have planned will thrill our fans and players.”

The upcoming character, J Biebs (Image via Garena)

J Biebs will allow allies within 6 meters to block 7% damage using EP at the first level. The range is improved to 12 meters and the damage that can be blocked is increased to 15% at the final level. The EP deducted from the ally can then be recovered by the player using the new character.

Disclaimer: Since the battle royale game is banned in India, players from the country are advised to play the MAX version instead.

