5 tips to get maximum FPS in Free Fire and FF MAX (June 2022)

Free Fire and its enhanced version, Free Fire MAX, are two of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile gaming platform. Both Garena titles are available for free on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Since the game is compatible with a wide range of devices, players with low-end phones often suffer from issues pertaining to frequent lags and poor FPS. Hence, they look for ways to enhance their gaming experience without having to change their devices. The tips and tricks given below will help them improve the FPS and reduce lags.

Ways to ensure that Free Fire and its MAX version can run lag-free with good FPS

Free Fire and its enhanced version can run smoothly if players remember to put into effect the following steps:

1) Good internet connection and device

Faulty or poor internet connection is often the cause of lag while running the battle royale game. Instead of mobile data, gamers are advised to use a WiFi connection.

A good phone will naturally support high FPS settings in Free Fire and its MAX version. If an Android or iOS device is equipped with good RAM and processor, players can be assured that their game will perform significantly better.

2) Display

Optimal Display settings that gamers can choose for low-end devices (Image via Garena)

The best aspect to ensure a good FPS is to tweak the Display settings in the battle royale game. Players can be assured of a good gaming experience if they opt for “Smooth Graphics.”

In the case of the High FPS option, mobile gamers with low-end devices must go for the “Normal” setting instead of “High.” This is because a “High” setting is cumbersome for smartphones that do not have a good processor or RAM.

3) FF MAX Settings

Ideal settings for the enhanced version of the battle royale game for low-end devices (Image via Garena)

To enable the enhanced version of the mobile game, players will have to put into effect the following settings:

Visual Effects – Off

– Off HD Texture – Off

– Off Vehicle Effects – Off

– Off Animation – Classic

The above settings are mainly meant for players who have a low to mid-range device. Gamers with a high-end device may turn on the Visual Effects and HD Texture if they want a more immersive experience.

4) Breaks in between

Even if this point does not involve the technicality of improving FPS, it is crucial when it comes to healthy gaming habits. Players playing the battle royale game continuously must take breaks in between, even those pushing their ranks.

This will also ensure that the phone they are using is not overheated. Overheating is a common issue many mobile gamers face, resulting in frequent lags, drops in FPS, and more.

5) Other important factors

Many devices come with a Game Mode option that enhances the gaming experience for players. Before starting Free Fire or its premium version, players must ensure that it is activated.

If they do not have an inbuilt Game Mode option, they can always download the Game Booster app from the Google Play Store. Players are also advised to enable the battery save mode, clear cache, and close applications in the background to ensure that the game runs smoothly.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are advised to play the enhanced version of the battle royale game instead.

