Free Fire OB35 Advance Server features: New mystery characters, Hoot pet, and more

The introduction of the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server has fuelled the anticipation of the game's community for the upcoming update. Ahead of the update's release later this month, this application allows players to thoroughly experience some of the upcoming features and submit detailed feedback on them to the developers.

Multiple new mystery characters, a new pet, and tweaks to the user interface are among the new content on the Advance Server that will keep gamers interested for at least a few days. Moreover, gamers can download the APK from the official website to test the content themselves till 14 July.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, players from India are advised not to play the battle royale title. They may, however, indulge in Free Fire MAX, which is not among the banned applications.

Free Fire OB35 Advance Server brings two new characters, a new weapon, and more

Some key changes and inclusions in the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server are as follows:

Two new mystery characters

Similar to many previous Advance Servers, it features a mystery character. This time, however, there are two of them available.

1) Mystery character 1

Justin Bieber's in-game persona (Image via Garena)

Ability: Silent Sentinel

This mystery character is based on Justin Bieber, and his ability has been announced on the official website. All the allies within 6m can block 7% damage through their EP (Energy Points). Moreover, EPs deducted from allies will be added to the user.

2) Mystery character 2

The character has an ability related to Gloo Walls (Image via Garena)

Ability: Wall Brawl

The second Mystery character has an ability called Wall Brawl. At its base level, within five seconds of activation, users can attack Gloo Walls to mark enemies within 5m of them. Moreover, upon penetrating the Gloo Wall, damage will also be inflicted on the said enemies. This is only effective on three Gloo Walls and has a cooldown time of 55 seconds.

New Pet – Hoot

Hoot is the new pet in the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Hoot comes equipped with a Far-Sighted skill which adds a 10m range when using the scanning items. It also increases the duration of these scans by one second. This information is shared with all the teammates, and there is no cooldown time. At the highest level, the duration of scanning items is increased by two point five seconds.

New weapon

Bizon is the new SMG in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Bizon, a new SMG, has been added to the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server. It is an SMG that offers great damage but limited stability. Many players are expected to use it on the official release of the update.

Better UI

Better fonts, icons, and overall interface (Image via Garena)

The user interface (UI), as well as the font, have both undergone substantial modifications in the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server. The visual appeal of the menu and the icons has been significantly improved to make them even more attractive as well as accessible.

Even the UI after the completion of the match has been made more elaborative; it provides more stats.

New game modes

A total of free modes are available (Image via Garena)

The developers have added multiple modes to the OB35 Advance Server. Coin Clash is one of them, which requires users to collect FF coins from the ground or eliminate enemies. Subsequently, these can be utilized to purchase items from Airdrop Vending Machines or for revival before the final round.

The second mode is called Free for All, and as the name suggests, it pits players against each other on the El Pastelo map, where the first gamer to get 30 kills wins. Lastly, the final mode is called the Droid Apocalypse.

Settings

The sound section has a new option for character voices (Image via Garena)

A new Smart Throw feature is available on the Advance Server, which will help beginners easily place Gloo Walls. However, this will automatically toggle the double grenade slot option. Additionally, gamers have the option to turn character voices on and off as well.

Note: Not every feature or change in the Advance Server might be released with the actual update.

