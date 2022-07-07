Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in July 2022

Sunita Thapa Magar, popularly recognized by her IGN Sooneeta, is a noteworthy Free Fire content creator and professional player from Nepal.

She has more than 5.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. Sunita uploads videos on diverse topics, including gameplay, event guides, and shorts.

Earlier this year, she also signed up as a content creator with the esports organization, Galaxy Racer. In addition to content creation, she has also participated in several tournaments with Team Lava.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, gamers from India should avoid playing the battle royale title. The images and stats used in the article were taken from the MAX version of the game.

What is Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID?

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296. The content creator is ranked Heroic in both modes and maintains the following stats:

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

The Nepali star has outperformed her opposition in 75 out of 968 solo matches, resulting in a win rate of 7.74%. She has secured 1649 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.85.

The YouTuber has competed in 1955 duo games and has 310 wins, resulting in a win rate of 15.85%. Sooneeta has also raked in 3641 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Sooneeta has 5669 Booyahs in 24058 squad matches, leading to a win rate of 23.56%. She has notched 61169 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.33.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta has made a total of 105 appearances in ranked squad games and has bagged 33 victories, corresponding to a win rate of 31.42%. With 489 eliminations, the YouTuber has maintained a K/D ratio of 6.79.

She has only played squad matches in the current Free Fire ranked season and is yet to play any ranked solo or duo matches.

CS Career

Sooneeta's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta has gained 2074 victories in 3590 Clash Squad matches, corresponding to a win rate of 57.77%. At the same time, she has attained 17291 kills, maintaining a KDA of 1.63 and boasting an average damage per match of 2371.

Note: Sooneeta’s stats were recorded on 7 July 2022 and will change as she plays more matches.

Monthly income

Sooneeta's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Sunita Thapa Magar is estimated to make around $5.2K and $82.5K per month through her YouTube channel. The annual revenue of her channel is said to lie between $61.8K and $989.6K.

YouTube channel

Sooneeta has been regularly creating content featuring Free Fire gameplay since September 2018. In just four years, she has uploaded 1126 videos that have accumulated over 533.18 million views.

Her YouTube channel witnessed tremendous growth in the last two years. She reached the one million subscriber mark at the start of 2020 and ended the year with almost three million subscribers. Sunita surpassed five million subscribers earlier this year in April.

The channel garnered 90k subscribers and 20.616 million views in the last 30 days alone.

