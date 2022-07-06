Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in July 2022

Lokesh Raj, better known in the Indian Free Fire community as Lokesh Gamer, has become a YouTube sensation in a short period. The player from Hyderabad has 15 million subscribers and is the game's third most subscribed Indian content creator on YouTube.

His content primarily showcases exclusive items from ongoing events, challenges, vlogs, pranks, and more. Besides the primary channel, he also runs the LR7 Gaming and LR7 Shorts channels. Additionally, Lokesh commands 3.7 million subscribers on Instagram.

Note: Indian players should avoid playing Free Fire due to the government-imposed restrictions. The images and stats used in the article were taken from the MAX version.

What is Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID?

Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID is 220528068. He is ranked Bronze 3 in the BR-Ranked mode and Bronze 1 in the CS-Ranked mode. His current lifetime and ranked stats in the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

The popular YouTuber has played 1356 solo matches so far and has secured 135 victories, corresponding to a win rate of 9.95%. He has amassed 2762 frags in these games with a K/D ratio of 2.26.

Lokesh Gamer has participated in 1541 duo encounters and has been victorious on 154 occasions, registering a win rate of 9.99%. He has bagged 2641 eliminations, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.90.

The player has scored 737 Booyahs in 3464 squad games, equating to a win rate of 21.27%. Lokesh Gamer has notched 6533 kills, chalking up a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh has competed in one squad game in the current Free Fire ranked season and is yet to secure a kill or a frag. He hasn't played any ranked solo or duo games yet.

CS Career

Lokesh Gamer's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

He has participated in 1621 Clash Squad matches and has won 1004 matches, which comes down to a win rate of 61.94%. The content creator has secured 9470 kills, with a KDA of 1.76 and an average damage per match of 2600.

Note: Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire stats were recorded on 6 July 2022 and will change as he participates in more matches.

Monthly income

Lokesh Gamer's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

As reported by Social Blade, Lokesh's expected monthly earnings through his primary YouTube channel lie between $4.5K and $72.2K. His yearly income is approximately between $54.1K and $865.8K.

YouTube channel

Lokesh Raj has been regularly uploading Free Fire content on his channel for the past few years. His channel currently has over 1150 videos and 1.518 billion views.

He only had around 800k subscribers at the start of 2020. However, this number grew to 13 million subscribers in 2022. In the last 30 days alone, his channel has garnered 18.038 million views and 100k subscribers.

