7 tips to reach Heroic rank in Garena Free Fire (2022)

Free Fire's ranked season 25 is in full swing, and with it, the race to the top. To reach the prestigious Heroic rank in-game, users will need to obtain a score of 3,200 and above.

The task at hand seems nearly impossible, but it is not. With some careful planning and strategy, users will reach Heroic rank before the season ends on February 18.

Garena Free Fire: Reaching Heroic conveniently in 2022

7) Play as many games as possible

To reach the Heroic rank, users will have to play as many matches as possible. Given that 3,200 points will be needed to obtain the title, every point earned will matter.

6) Use the right combination of abilities

Characters have potent abilities in Free Fire. When used in the right combination, users can dominate the battlefield with ease. Depending on the playstyle, users will have to decide which ones suit them best.

5) Play with a skilled squad

Grinding for points to rank up will be a long-drawn task. Playing with a skilled squad is the best idea to keep morale high. Users can even min-max their character combinations to get the most out of their abilities.

4) Don't play too aggressively

In ranked matches, gaining eliminations is crucial as they grant points. However, users often get eliminated by playing too aggressively in the pursuit of points. While points are needed to rank up, playing it smart is necessary.

3) Try to survive as long as possible

Surviving in Free Fire is the easiest way to earn points. Even though it's not as effective as securing a Booyah, surviving till the end is a good strategy. If done correctly, users can even gain some easy eliminations in the process.

2) Camp or hide when necessary

There is no shame in hiding or camping during a ranked match. Given the skill gap between players, at times, playing passively and defensively is the best option. This also ensures that users will have more loot to spare in the end-zone.

1) Secure good loot from airdrops

Airdrops are easy to find in-game. However, getting to them will take some careful planning. Nevertheless, if users do succeed, they will gain powerful equipment. If utilized correctly, it will give them an edge during the match.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha

LIVE POLL Q. Have you ever reached Heroic Rank? Yes. No. 1 votes so far