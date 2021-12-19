5 best Garena Free Fire character combinations of 2021

Characters have emerged as an inseparable part of Free Fire since they possess powers that provide a distinct element to the game. There is a vast list of options available to users, with the most recent one being Nairi.

Further building on the functionality of these characters, each has three slots where players can equip the abilities of other characters simultaneously. However, gamers must purchase these through gold or diamonds. Only one of the abilities in these combinations can be active.

Note: The abilities are mentioned at the initial level. The list of combinations provided below is based on the writer's preference.

Characters combinations in Free Fire

5) Dimitri + Laura + Maro + Rafael

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat results in the creation of a 3.5m-diameter healing zone. Within this, users and allies regain three health points per second, and if they are knocked down, they can self-recover. This ability has a cooldown of 85 seconds and lasts for 10 seconds.

Laura (Image via Free Fire)

Meanwhile, Laura enhances the user's ability to take mid and long-range fights. This is because her skill increases the accuracy by 10% while players are scoped in.

Maro (Image via Free Fire)

In Maro's Falcon Fervor, the damage increases with distance, up to a total of 5%, and damage to marked enemies increases by 1%.

Rafael (Image via Free Fire)

Finally, Rafael gives a silencing effect when gamers utilize snipers and marksman rifles. Moreover, enemies hit and downed suffer 20% faster HP loss.

4) Wukong + Kla + Antonio + Joseph

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong transforms players into a bush with 20% lower movement speed, lasting 10 seconds. However, it ends if they attack a foe. Additionally, it possesses a 200-second cooldown, but when players take down an enemy, it resets.

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Kla can help individuals in close-range combat as in his Muay Thai ability, the fist damage increases by 100%.

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

Coming to Antonio's skill, players are granted ten additional HP at the start of every round.

Joseph (Image via Free Fire)

Joseph helps to rush at/evade enemies, and with him equipped, moving and sprinting speed increase by 10% upon taking damage.

3) Skyler + D-bee + Shirou + Kelly

Skyler (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler has the Riptide Rhythm ability in Free Fire. It unleashes a sonic wave forward, damaging five gloo walls in a range of 50 meters. After usage, a cooldown of 60 seconds takes place.

Additionally, every gloo wall individuals deploy will increase health recovery, beginning at 4 points.

D-Bee (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee is incredible for rushing because movement speed increases by 5%, and accuracy buffs by 20% in his unique skill. However, this only works when players shoot while moving.

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

If an enemy in a range of 80 meters hits the player, they get tagged for 6 seconds because of Shirou's Damage Delivered. The initial shot on the said attacker has 50% additional armor penetration. It further has a 25-second cooldown.

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Lastly, Kelly works well in various combinations because her ability increases sprinting speed. Although it is only 1% at the base level, it improves with the increase in level.

2) Alok + Moco + Jai + Luqueta

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

A 5m aura is created with Alok's ability, increasing the movement speed by 10%. 5 HP/s is also recovered for the next 5 seconds. These effects do not stack, and there is a 45-second cooldown.

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

Moco tags enemies who are shot for 2 seconds. This information will be shared with teammates, helping them make their next move on their marked foes.

Jai (Image via Free Fire)

Jai's Raging Reload restores the magazine by 30% of its capacity when players take down an enemy. This only works when utilizing firearms from AR, SG, SMG, and Pistol categories.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

With Luqueta, every kill raises the max HP by 10, up to 50, meaning that five kills will result in maximum health of 250.

1) K + Miguel + Jota + Dasha

K (Image via Free Fire)

K primarily increases the users' maximum EP by 50. Moreover, the Jiu-jitsu mode creates an aura, and the allies within it will get a 500% increase in the EP to HP conversion. On the other hand, the psychology mode will help gamers gain back 3 EP every 2.2. seconds.

Miguel (Image via Free Fire)

If users wish to play aggressively, they can also equip Miguel to get back 30 EP so that they do not run out of EP.

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Jota is also another source for HP since players will get it back after hitting opponents. They will also get back 10% of their HP after knocking out enemies. With all these characters working together, players need not worry about health points.

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha decreases the fall damage and recovery time from the fall by 30% and 60%, respectively. Another perk of using Dasha is that the recoil build-up decreased by 6%, and the maximum recoil is also reduced by 6%.

