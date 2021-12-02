New Nairi character in Garena Free Fire: Everything we know so far

Characters are one of the most important aspects of Free Fire because they are equipped with a distinct ability that helps players outperform their opponents in the games. Furthermore, each of these characters has three different slots where players can add more abilities to create a powerful combination.

The game has a great variety of characters, and the developers aren't hesitant about including fresh ones. Nairi is the latest addition to the game and was added after the recent Free Fire OB31 update.

Nairi character in Free Fire

Nairi character in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Nairi was the Mystery Character from the Free Fire OB31 Advance Server. Now that it has been added to the game, its description states the following:

"Nairi is a storm chaser who researches about climate technology."

The character comes with a passive ability called Ice Iron. Once this ability is deployed, the Gloo Walls recover 20% of their current durability every 20 seconds at the initial level. Furthermore, when players have equipped the character, they will deal 20% additional damage on the Gloo Walls using assault rifles.

Ice Iron is a passive ability (Image via Free Fire)

As the level rises, these perks increase even further. Here are the exact details:

Level 1

Restore: 20

Damage %: 20

Level 2

Restore: 22

Damage %: 21

Level 3

Restore: 24

Damage %: 22

Level 4

Restore: 26

Damage %: 23

Level 5

Restore: 28

Damage %: 24

Level 6

Restore: 30

Damage %: 25

Since Nairi has a passive ability, few players may prefer to use it due to its impact on Gloo Walls, which may be influential at times. Not only will the user's Gloo Wall's durability improve with each second, but they will also be able to blast their opponents' cover much more quickly with the usage of ARs.

The character is not yet available to players and is expected to be made accessible soon. Whenever players tap the obtain button, they will receive a message stating, "This item will be available soon!"

Since the last few characters (Dimitri, Otho, D-Bee, Maro, and Xayne) have been released as part of the top-up events, there is a popular theory in the Free Fire community that Nairi might also be added to the top-up event.

