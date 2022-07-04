Free Fire OB35 Update and Advance Server: Expected release date and registration process (July 2022)

Garena publishes a new updated version of Free Fire every few months. As the game's fan base expands, these updates have become of great importance as they seek to keep the game fresh and exciting.

The OB34 update became available to players in the month of May 2022 and is considered to be one of the most significant updates due to its character and weapon modifications. However, this current version will end in a few days, and developers have already begun preparing for the release of the next OB35 update along with the announcement of Advance Server.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. However, they may continue playing the MAX version as it is not among the banned applications.

Free Fire OB35 Advance Server and Update to be available in a few weeks

OB35 update release date

Season 13 ends on 21 July 2022 (Image via Garena)

Free Fire updates are generally released just before the completion of the ongoing Clash Squad Ranked Season. With Season 13 coming to an end on 21 July 2022, gamers can expect the patch to launch on 20 July 2022. However, this is just an estimate, and the developers are yet to officially announce the upcoming patch's release date.

Advance Server release date

Before any Free Fire update, Garena releases the Advance Server for players to test out the new features for a few days and provide feedback. More importantly, it helps developers eliminate any game-breaking bugs and glitches during the testing phase to provide an optimal experience for the update's actual release.

The timeline for the upcoming server (Image via Garena)

The developers have announced the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server's timeline, and it will become available to the players on 7 July 2022. As per the official website, the user can access the client until 14 July 2022.

Advance Server Activation Code and steps to register

Although any user can download the game's APK directly from the official website, only those with the Activation Code will be eligible to access the client. These are single-time codes that the developers provide to selected users upon registration.

Gamers may follow the instructions outlined below to register and potentially get the code.

Step 1: First, users must open the Advance Server website on any web browser. They can even use this link to access it directly.

Users can sign in through the following two methods (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After reaching the page, players will have to register using Google or Facebook. Subsequently, they will be asked to set up their profile using an active email ID.

Step 3: They have to click the 'Join Now' button to send their application.

Users will receive a code if their application is passed (Image via Garena)

Once (and if) their application is passed, they will receive the special Activation Code required to access the client. Clearly, players should not share this code with others since it can only be utilized once. Moreover, they will be able to download the client by signing in to the account used for registration on the same day.

Since only a certain number of codes are available, not everyone who registers for the Advance Server will be given one of these codes.

