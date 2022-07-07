Free Fire Advance Server OB35 APK download link for Android devices

The Free Fire OB35 Advance Server is finally available for download, ending the long wait for gamers. It has proven well worth it since the Advance Server, as usual, has a wide variety of new features, including new mystery characters, a new pet, several UI updates, and more.

The client kicked off today, and gamers with an Activation Code can access it until 14 July. They can provide feedback, besides reporting bugs and glitches, to ensure a better overall experience when the actual update comes out.

Doing so will net them free diamonds in their global account as well.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players should avoid playing the battle royale title. However, they may engage in the MAX version that was not among the banned applications.

Where can users download Free Fire Advance Server OB35 APK?

Free Fire Advance Servers have always been limited to the Android platform. The developers also provide a download link for the APK directly on the official website. Hence, players can easily register themselves to get the file.

They can follow the guide below to download and install the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server using the official APK file:

Step 1: Players must visit the Advance Server website and can use this link to do so.

Gamers have only two options to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once the webpage loads, they will be asked to sign in with the account they used at the time of registration.

If this is their first time signing up, users can choose to do so using one of the two available alternatives. However, they must have a Free Fire account with the given method; otherwise, an error will be displayed that the game account is not found.

They will have to provide an active email ID as well (Image via Garena)

Moreover, they must provide an active email to set up their profiles.

The download for the Advance Server has already commenced (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can click on the APK download button to get the OB35 Advance Server APK.

The size of this file is 797 MB, and individuals may have to download a few additional resources within the game. Hence, they must ensure sufficient space is available on their device before proceeding.

Step 4: Once the download is complete, gamers can navigate through the downloads and install the file after enabling the Install from Unknown Source option from the settings.

Enter the Activation Code and click the okay button to access the client (Image via Garena)

Step 5: They can boot up the game and sign in as guests. After setting up a profile, individuals will be asked to enter the Activation Code. Only then can they access the client.

Only readers who have already been given an Activation Code are recommended to download the server. This is because this code is required to have access to it.

However, if users still have not received the code, they may take their chances by visiting this page featuring a few Activation Codes.

