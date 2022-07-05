How to get cheap diamonds for Free Fire MAX in July 2022

Diamonds serve many functions in Free Fire MAX, which makes them a precious resource. Subsequently, numerous users proceed to purchase them by spending real-world money from their own pockets. However, the high price can sometimes make some of them sway away from the purchase.

This generally results in individuals resorting to methods such as memberships, since, compared to the standard top-up option accessible in the game, they offer diamonds at a lower cost. Additionally, memberships also come with a host of extra advantages. Read through to find out the specifics regarding memberships and more.

Free Fire MAX: Player can get cheap diamonds by buying memberships

There are two different types of memberships available within the game (Image via Garena)

The entire membership system in the game was revamped by the developers with the OB30 update, offering users a better deal upon purchase. This has led to an increase in the number of players buying it within the game.

For those who are unaware, there are two types of memberships available in Free Fire MAX – Weekly, and Monthly. They are priced at INR 159 and INR 599, respectively. The following are the details about the benefits offered by them:

Weekly membership perks

Amount of diamonds: 450 diamonds (100 instantly, 350 for daily collection - 50 per day)

Exclusive Weekly Member Icon

Discount store privilege

Second Chance (make up for missed check-in days)

8x Universal EP Badge

Monthly membership perks

Amount of diamonds: 2600 diamonds (500 instantly, 2100 for daily collection - 70 per day)

Exclusive Monthly Member Icon

Discount store privilege

5x Second Chance (make up for missed check-in days)

60x Universal EP Badge

Weapon Skin Gift Box (free 30-day trial gun skin)

Purchasing both the membershios will give players super VIP perks (Image via Garena)

Furthermore, if both memberships are acquired at the same time, users will enjoy Super VIP benefits. They are as follows:

Amount of diamonds: 450 diamonds (15 diamonds check-in each day)

Exclusive Super VIP Icon

Discount store privilege

30x Evo Gun Token Gift Box (claim 1 each day)

Nevertheless, if players want only one and not both at once, they should choose the Monthly membership since it is better than the Weekly membership.

How to purchase memberships in Free Fire MAX

Users interested in purchasing the memberships can follow the steps mentioned below to purchase memberships within Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: To start, individuals can open the battle royale title on their devices.

Step 2: Once the game is open, they can click on the ‘Membership’ icon as shown in the image below:

After clicking on this icon, the membership section will appear on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Two different memberships will appear on the screen, and players can select either based on their personal preferences.

Step 4: Finally, the payment can be completed using the required method to acquire membership and receive cheap diamonds.

Apart from this, gamers who are searching for other methods to receive cheap diamonds can resort to special air drops. Moreover, the level up pass is another approach that can be utilized to get the currency at a lower price in Free Fire MAX.

