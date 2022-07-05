Free Fire Advance Server activation codes list, how to get, and complete guide

After the Free Fire Advance Server launch, players can try out all of the game's unreleased features for the first time. It also helps the developers fix any reported bugs and glitches, delivering a better-finished product.

The OB35 Advance Server has been announced, and it will only be a few days before users can get a glimpse of what the developers have in store. The download will become available on 7 July, but only those with the activation code will be able to access the client.

The developers only provide a certain number of codes; hence, these become quite significant. Additionally, individuals who report bugs have the opportunity to receive free diamonds in their global accounts, which makes access even more valuable.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country should play its MAX variant instead.

List of working Free Fire Advance Server activation codes

If the application is passed, gamers can will receive the activation code (Image via Garena)

Here are a few activation codes that players can use for the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server:

AYNNIT9FTI5VFP3X

ZYWIEYOVE9V1EX9N

X5V2PT0CXIKYYWBE

6LOK7RGGXS4EN6UZ

3L1BKWWB9CU3DZ31

E5A4XZC97BNGK4WG

JCVOFK5LR73G36ZO

NGBI5H7FDM675D9B

Note: All activation codes given above are real and will work for the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server. These are single-time use codes, and hence only one individual can use them to access the client.

If the code does not work, it is likely that other gamers have already utilized it.

How to get the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server activation code and use it

Players can stand a chance to get the codes by registering themselves on the official website. The steps for the same are outlined below:

Step 1: Gamers should first open the Advance Server website on any web browser.

Users have to sign in using one of the two methods (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once users access the webpage, they must sign in using Facebook or Google. They will also be asked to provide an active email ID as well.

Step 3: Finally, players can click the Join Now button to send their applications.

If their application is accepted, they will receive a code for the Advance Server, which they may use later.

The download opens on 7 July 2022 (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Upon its release, gamers must sign in using the same account and click the APK Download button to download the client.

Individuals should install the APK after toggling on the Install from Unknown Option from their phone's settings.

Users have to enter the new code (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Once the installation is complete, they can boot up the Free Fire Advance Server and enter the code when prompted to access the client.

Subsequently, they will be able to test all the upcoming features over the next few days, and explore everything that the server has in store.

