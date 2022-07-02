Garena Free Fire OB35: Release date for Indian server explored

Garena has consistently been delivering new features and content for Free Fire in the form of OB updates. This has resulted in both the retention of existing players and the arrival of new users.

Following the recent OB34 patch, the OB35 update is all set to be made available this month. The new version will introduce many exciting features, which will soon be revealed in the Advance Server.

Below is a look at the expected release date for the upcoming iteration of Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire OB35 update might be released on 21 July

Garena has a history of providing updates the day or the day before the CS-Ranked Season (Clash Squad) finishes. This can be seen by looking back at the releases of the previous versions; fans can expect the same for the OB35 release of Free Fire.

Taking into consideration that the Ranked Season will come to a close on 21 July, the likely release date for the Free Fire OB35 update is either 20 July or 21 July.

On the day of the release, there will be a maintenance window during which the game will transition to the next version. In most cases, it begins at 9 am IST and ends at 5.30 pm IST.

How to download the update

The respective app stores will have to used to download the update (Image via Garena)

These are the general steps that users will have to follow to download the update once it is made available:

Android

Step 1: To begin, individuals should open the Google Play Store and search for Garena Free Fire by using the search option.

Step 2: On the screen, numerous options will appear, and they will have to select the most relevant one.

Step 3: Finally, gamers can hit the ‘Update’ button to start the process of downloading the update.

iOS

Step 1: When using iOS devices, players must boot up the Apple App Store application.

Step 2: In the next step, they can look up the game. Later, they can hit the update option to get the latest version.

Step 3: The update will soon get downloaded and installed on their iOS devices.

Details about Advance Server

Advance Servers are released before each update (Image via Garena)

Advance Servers usually get made available a few weeks before the update. The dates for the OB35 server have been revealed and will commence on 7 July, offering users a shot to take a look at the features before they get added to the game.

However, not everyone is provided an opportunity to access the server, and only those who receive the Activation Code will be able to get access. To acquire the said code, they will need to complete the registration process.

