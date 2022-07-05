Gyan Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in July 2022

All dedicated Indian Free Fire players would have come across the Gyan Gaming channel. Sujan Mistri is the player behind the successful channel that has garnered 14.2 million subscribers.

The player streams the battle royale title and regularly uploads clips of his gameplay along with engaging commentary. Sujan commands 1.37 million followers on Booyah and 1.8 million followers on Instagram. He is also among the subscribed Indian Free Fire YouTubers.

Note: Due to the government-imposed ban on Free Fire in India, gamers from the country are advised against playing the battle royale title. The images and stats used in the article were taken from the MAX version.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 70393167. He is ranked Bronze 3 in the BR-Ranked mode and has managed to climb up to the Master tier in the CS-Ranked mode. His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has participated in 1451 solo matches and has secured 159 wins, resulting in a win rate of 10.95%. He has notched 2382 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.84.

The YouTuber scored 510 Booyahs in 2239 duo matches, equating to a win rate of 22.77%. With 6108 kills, the star player has a K/D ratio of 3.53.

Gyan Gaming has also competed in 19165 squad games and has 6836 victories, maintaining a win rate of 35.66%. He has secured 68830 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.58.

Ranked stats

Gyan Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has played a single solo match this Free Fire ranked season but is yet to secure a win or kill.

He has not played any ranked duo or squad games so far.

Clash Squad stats

Gyan Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has participated in 1917 Clash Squad games and has outperformed his opposition 1068 times, corresponding to a win rate of 55.71%. He has bagged 8652 kills with a KDA of 1.34. He also has an average damage per match of 2491.

Note: Gyan Gaming’s stats were recorded on 5 July 2022 and are subject to change as he plays more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Gyan Sujan's monthly income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

As per the estimates of Social Blade, Sujan is said to generate a revenue of $6.7K to $107K per month through the Gyan Gaming YouTube channel. His estimated yearly earnings are within the range of $80.3K and $1.3M.

YouTube channel

Sujan began his journey as a content creator with Clash of Clans and GTA 5. He later turned his attention to battle royale titles like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile. Over the years, he has uploaded over 2450 videos that have gained 2.050 billion views.

The player garnered one million subscribers in the second half of 2019, and he ended 2020 with five million subscribers. In 2021, the Gyan Gaming channel gained an additional eight million subscribers (for a total of 13 million).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far