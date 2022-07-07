Free Fire x Justin Bieber character: Ability, name, and more details

Free Fire has announced its newest collaboration with Justin Bieber as part of the game's fifth-anniversary celebration in the coming months. Since the developers certainly have exciting activities in store for the players, the partnership has become one of the hot topics in the community.

Although not all specifics are available, Garena announced that Free Fire's first in-game performance would take place on 27 August, with Justin Bieber set to release an exclusive song for the celebrations.

Additionally, similar to other collaborations with individuals like Cristiano Ronaldo, Alok, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Anitta, and KSHMR, the developers will also release a character based on Justin Bieber.

The details of this character are already available. Gamers can read through to learn more about the upcoming character.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may play the MAX version that is not among the banned applications.

Garena to introduce Justin Bieber's character in Free Fire

Justin Bieber's character in Free Fire is called J Biebs and is expected to be released with the upcoming OB35 update since the current version will end very soon. However, it is expected to only be available during the fifth-anniversary celebration, i.e., in August 2022.

J Biebs' ability is called Silent Sentinel (Image via Garena)

It comes equipped with a special survival ability called Silent Sentinel, which will help gamers overpower their opponents on the battlefield. At the base level, it will help users and allies within the 6m range to block damage using EP. The EP deducted from allies will also be added back to the player using the character.

The ability's impact at each level (Image via Garena)

This ability is likely passive and will always remain active. The effects at the different levels are as follows:

Level 1

Range – 6m

– 6m Damage blocked with EP – 7%

Level 2

Range – 8m

– 8m Damage blocked with EP – 7%

Level 3

Range – 8m

– 8m Damage blocked with EP – 10%

Level 4

Range – 10m

– 10m Damage blocked with EP – 10%

Level 5

Range – 10m

– 10m Damage blocked with EP – 15%

Level 6

Range – 12m

– 12m Damage blocked with EP – 15%

The ability on paper looks very convincing and will indeed become a part of the character combinations very soon. Moreover, this ability can be put to great use with pets like Ottero, who can provide EP, which can be used to absorb damage during fights.

However, its effectiveness can only be judged when it becomes available in the game.

At the same time, the developers are yet to announce J Biebs' release date in Free Fire and the mode of acquiring the character. Players can stay tuned to the official handles to keep up with the latest developments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far