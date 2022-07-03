New Anitta character in Free Fire MAX: Availability, how to get, and more details

In the past, Free Fire partnered with several well-known personalities, such as K, Alok, and Cristiano Ronaldo, to provide gamers with memorable experiences. The game's most recent partnership has been with Larissa de Macedo Machado, a Brazilian singer who goes by the stage name of Anitta.

The collaboration was announced in early May, and now a wide array of events have filled the game's Brazil server. Following previous trends in collaborations, the developers have also released a new character based on the celebrity, which is now available on the selected server.

Read through to learn more about Anitta's character in Free Fire MAX.

Anitta's character is now available on the Free Fire MAX Brazil Server

The character is offered for free on the Brazil server (Image via Garena)

Garena has incorporated several new events and activities for gamers to celebrate Free Fire's collaboration with the Brazilian star. These have been available for a few days and have also managed to keep gamers glued to the battle royale title.

Anitta's in-game persona is A-Patroa, and the developers included the newly added character as a login reward. Gamers on the Brazil server had to log in between July 2 and July 3 to receive the character for free.

The bundle is also available for free upon purchasing one diamond (Image via Garena)

At the same time, Garena has provided players with the opportunity to receive its special bundle, A-Patroa's Sound Crafter Bundle, for free as part of the top-up event in exchange for purchasing a single diamond. This includes:

Sound Crafter (Top)

Sound Crafter (Bottom)

Sound Crafter (Shoes)

Sound Crafter (Mask)

900x Universal Fragments

Developers have offered a number of freebies alongside the character (Image via Garena)

The rewards offered in other events include a free Twerk emote for a limited time, along with several gun skins.

Note: At the moment, the character is only available on the Brazil server.

A-Patroa character in Free Fire MAX

A-Patroa in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The character is one of its kind in Free Fire MAX, and the description reads:

"A-Patroa is an owner of a music shop, which doubles as a safe haven for the local community. She uses her music to rehabilitate people."

Unlike the game's other characters, each of whom has a predetermined skill, A-Patroa does not come equipped with any unique abilities of its own. Instead, the developers have provided the character with a total of four skill slots. Users may equip the abilities of other characters that they possess in these slots to create a character combination.

At this time, the developers have not yet disclosed any information on the character's release on the other servers. However, players can expect further details to be out soon as the OB34 version will come to a close soon.

Additionally, the same level of events may not be available for other servers. However, it is quite possible that the character might be provided free of cost. For the time being, all players can do is wait for an official word from Garena for further details.

