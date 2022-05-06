Free Fire x Anitta collaboration officially announced: New exclusive character and rumored abilities

Free Fire has made no compromises in its quest to become a worldwide sensation by delivering a better experience to its growing fanbase. Developers have hardly missed the mark when it comes to collaborations, with countless successful partnerships with celebrities, games, series, and brands worldwide in recent years.

This has helped extend the player base worldwide by providing a one-of-a-kind experience. Further adding to the list, Garena recently announced a collaboration with Larissa de Macedo Machado, a popular Brazilian singer and actress known by her stage name Anitta.

Some leaks around the collaboration have also poured in, all of which are covered in the following section.

Diving into the Free Fire x Anitta collaboration

Garena Free Fire Brazil confirmed the game's association with Brazilian celebrities in one of their recent social media posts, much to the delight of the gamers. It stated that the world's most downloaded game in 2021 has partnered with Anitta, and gamers should watch the official handles for further details on the collaboration.

It is expected that the developers will put on plenty of new events and release a character based on the Anitta. Gamers anticipate it to be similar to earlier partnerships with superstars such as Alok, KSHMR, Hrithik Roshan, Mohamed Ramadan, Son Tùng M-TP, Dimitri Vegas, and Like Mike.

The crossover is expected to commence with the next OB34 release since the OB33 version will conclude in a few days.

A Brazilian data miner, Bart FF, has provided Free Fire players with leaks around the new collaboration. His notoriety for revealing information about forthcoming releases gives weight to these leaks.

He claimed that there would be a significant event that would feature a wide variety of collectibles and introduce the singer's in-game character. As per the leaks, the persona will likely be called The Mistress.

At the same time, her ability can be on the following lines: it will generate a 5m frontal pulse blast distance that reduces movement speed and fire speed by a certain amount.

However, all the details relating to the characters and their skills are mere leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt. For the time being, gamers should await an official announcement.

Edited by Srijan Sen