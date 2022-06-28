How to get permanent rewards with diamonds top-up in Garena Free Fire MAX (Indian server)

Garena launched Free Fire MAX at the end of September 2021, but rather than optimizing the gameplay, publishers only worked on the HD visuals. Thus, the MAX variant is essentially the same as Garena Free Fire due to the identical in-game content like game modes, events, skins, outfits, etc. However, there are a few MAX-exclusive events or features that users can spot.

In the last few months, the MAX version has seen a rise in the number of downloads on the Indian server due to the ban on Free Fire. Thus, Free Fire MAX has dethroned its original variant in the Indian market by receiving updates post the ban. The MAX variant has also brought all the Free Fire rewards, including those featured in top-up events.

Garena Free Fire MAX: How can users claim rewards through top-up events (Indian server)

As the name suggests, top-up events allow users to claim rewards after purchasing a certain number of diamonds. These rewards are often highly rare, have a zero cost, and are permanent. Furthermore, users can spot a new top-up event in the game every week.

As of 28 June, the "Rampage Top-Up" event is active in the game, and it started on 24 June and is set to end tomorrow, i.e., 29 June. Therefore, players still have at least one day to claim two following featured rewards in the Rampage Top-Up:

Engraved Moonlight Facepaint

Engraved Moonlight Facepaint is obtainable after the purchase of 100 diamonds (Image via Garena)

In-game description:

"Power unlimited"

Players can unlock the glowing facepaint after purchasing 100 diamonds. After unlocking the same, they can equip it in the inventory. In the matches, gamers can use Engraved Moonlight Facepaint to hide the helmet.

Night Scythe (legendary)

Players must buy 300 diamonds to unlock Night Scythe (Image via Garena)

In-game description:

"Our combined powers will defeat evil."

The legendary scythe skin is available for free after a purchase of 300 diamonds. Night Scythe is a radiant violet skin with a stylized killfeed.

Readers can take a look at the step-by-step guide on how to purchase diamonds to get permanent rewards in Rampage Top-Up:

Step 1: Players should open the Free Fire MAX app and sign in using the platform linked to their game accounts.

Step 2: Users can spot a "diamond" icon on the main screen lobby, and they can tap on the same.

Step 3: They can remain on the "Top-Up" tab and select the "310-diamond" bundle available for ₹ 250.

Step 4: Players must complete the transaction using their preferred method. They can use Google Play Balance (available for free via Google Opinion Rewards) to acquire diamonds for free.

Step 5: Once users have made the purchase, they can switch to the "Top-Up Events" tab and claim both rewards.

Both permanent prizes will become available in the inventory, where users can equip them later in Free Fire MAX.

