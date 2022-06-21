How to get Free Fire diamonds at low cost using Memberships

Garena Free Fire is among the most popular mobile games, with over a billion downloads on the Play Store. The initial fame of the tactical shooter was related to its engaging strategy-based gameplay, which is meant for low-end devices. Over time, developers introduced several in-game collectibles that further added to the growing popularity.

Nowadays, one can collect many items that vary from cosmetics for different accessories to emotes. Players can also customize the looks of their in-game persona by unlocking their desired characters and costumes. However, in-game collectibles usually cost in-game currency (diamonds), which one can buy with real money.

Free Fire Membership plans provide diamonds at lower prices

Diamonds are the primary means of buying most items that include item skins, weapon cosmetics, emotes, outfit sets, Elite Pass, etc. They are also helpful in various time-limited events to acquire the featured rewards.

Players often top up their game accounts with hundreds of diamonds before making any in-game purchases. However, diamonds may seem costly to most users, so players can use the Membership plans in the game to acquire diamonds at lower prices.

Weekly Membership plan

Diamonds - 450

The first Membership plan that users can buy in the game is applicable for a week. Thus, users can earn instant and login rewards, diamonds, and in-game accessories throughout the activation period.

The Weekly Membership plan costs ₹ 159 (Indian server) for the users of Free Fire MAX and the original game. The plan will unlock instant rewards of 100 diamonds, while another 350 diamonds will become available via weekly login rewards.

The benefits promised by Weekly Membership are as much as 440% and provide additional rewards worth 425 diamonds via a login. Moreover, players can buy a subscription for the plan and get 100 extra diamonds in the first week.

Monthly Membership plan

Diamonds - 2,600

Players can claim the total benefits of 616% using the Monthly Membership plan. For the Indian server, the month-long plan costs ₹ 799 to claim 500 instant diamond rewards alongside 2,100 diamonds via daily login.

Unlike the Weekly plan, users cannot get a subscription to the Monthly Membership, but the additional rewards obtainable through login are worth 3,550 diamonds. Thus, the Monthly Membership plan is comparatively more beneficial.

How to get a Membership plan in Garena Free Fire?

One can purchase their desired plan in the game (Image via Garena)

Readers should follow the step-by-step guide given below to unlock either Membership plan in the game:

Step 1: Open the game and sign in using the preferred platform.

Step 2: Tap on the diamond icon at the top of the screen in the lobby.

Step 3: Access the "Membership" tab and choose the desired plan.

Step 4: Players can pay using their preferred transaction method, including debit card, net banking, and even Google Play Balance (available for free via "Google Opinion Rewards").

Once the transaction is successful, players can receive rewards throughout the activation period of the plan. However, if users want to acquire top-up rewards, they will have to use the other method to purchase the diamonds in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: It is a well-known fact that Free Fire has been banned in India as of February 2022. Therefore, users must avoid installing it and download the MAX variant to access their game account in June 2022.

