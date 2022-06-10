5 ways to get free diamonds for Free Fire MAX Elite Pass in June 2022

It has been almost ten days since the new Free Fire MAX Elite Pass season began, and most users have already maximized their tiers by grinding hard. However, many still haven't purchased the Elite Pass/Bundle Season 49.

Like previous iterations, the current Elite Pass, titled "Swordsoul Reality," will stay online for a month, which means the end date is 30 June. Thus, players still have 20-21 days to buy the pass or bundle using diamonds and start maximizing their tiers.

The Elite Pass costs 499 diamonds, while the Elite Bundle is priced at 999 diamonds. The latter has more perks with instant rewards, but the former is cheaper. At the same time, many gamers don't spend real money on the game and cannot buy the Elite Pass.

However, unlocking the Elite Pass for free is possible if individuals can get diamonds without paying anything. Readers can find the legitimate ways to get diamonds for free in Free Fire MAX below:

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards generates surveys for users based on their search results, travel history, or any random subjects. They can receive free Google Play after providing the required information through the surveys.

Google Play Balance further allows gamers to purchase items in Play Store applications. Thus, they can use the same in Garena's battle royale shooter to unlock diamonds. However, players should note that the generation of surveys is not consistent.

2) GPT applications or websites

Get-paid-to (GPT) applications or websites, like Google Opinion Rewards, allow users to claim gift rewards or other virtual currency to unlock diamonds in Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant. Such apps require completing specific tasks, including participating in quizzes, surveys, or watching videos.

Players can find popular GPT apps in the Play Store like Easy Rewards, Poll Pay, Swagbucks (SB Answer), etc.

3) Booyah! app events

Garena's streaming app, Booyah!, features tons of Free Fire/Free Fire MAX content by various famous creators and ordinary gamers. Fans can spot events in the game related to the Booyah! app that require them to complete a specific watch time.

These events in the game or the Booyah! app often offer free diamonds. Thus, one should not let such chances go away.

4) Redemption website

Like other popular games these days, Free Fire MAX and its original variant grant free rewards to gamers via 12/16 character redemption codes. On rare occasions, these redeem codes also give diamond rewards.

Thus, the reward redemption website of Garena is worth a try to get free diamonds.

5) Giveaways

Giveaways are the last method to acquire free diamonds and sometimes a free Elite Pass. Many content creators organize giveaway contests consistently for their promotion. Although the chances of winning such contests are slim, fans can still try their luck.

Furthermore, many creators also allow their fans to join custom room games and win prizes. Thus, readers can follow the Discord servers of popular Free Fire/Free Fire MAX creators to remain up-to-date regarding custom room tournaments.

Once users have acquired enough diamonds, they can open the Elite Pass section by tapping on the icon given in the lobby and making the purchase to access the premium rewards.

Disclaimer: The article solely reflects the author's personal views and is not in any particular order.

