Free Fire Elite Pass Season 49: All rewards, theme, exclusive skin, and more details

Elite Pass is one of the most sought-after items inside the Free Fire community since it entitles users to numerous exclusive rewards. The developers unveil a new season for this pass every month, giving players access to a fresh collection of exciting items.

As May is all set to draw in the coming few days, the ongoing Season 48 Elite Pass will soon be concluding. Users are now excited about the commencement of the next one, i.e., Free Fire Elite Pass Season 49, and have been searching for information on the same. Here’s a look at its theme, release, price, and more.

Details about the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 49

Theme, release date, and price

The current season of the Elite Pass ends in three days (Image via Garena)

The theme of the upcoming Free Fire Elite Pass Season 49 will be Swordsoul Reality, and it will be commencing on 1 June 2022 after the current Season 48 pass draws to an end.

There will always be two paid versions available for users to purchase – Elite Pass and Elite Bundle. Interested individuals will have to shell out 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively, to acquire them.

Additionally, the pre-order process for the Season 49 Elite Pass has started, and users can complete it to receive a unique ‘Skull Song Motorbike’ skin for free.

All leaked rewards of Season 49 Elite Pass

Cybersword Neon Bundle and Cybersword Ember Bundle are two of the most exclusive skins/bundles that users can acquire from the pass. Here’s a list of the primary rewards that gamers will be able to acquire:

At 0 Badge: Get Monster Truck: Skull Opera

At 5 Badges: Get a Death Theatre avatar

At 10 Badges: Get SPAS12 – Neon Opera

At 15 Badges: Get Cyberblade Dan (Top)

At 30 Badges: Get a Pink Facade Banner

At 40 Badges: Get Cyberblade Sheng (Top) and Pink Façade Avatar

At 50 Badges: Get Cybersword Neon Bundle

At 80 Badges: Get Kingfisher – Neon Opera

At 100 Badges: Get Neon Opera Skyboard and Prismatic Song T-shirt

At 115 Badges: Get Golden Facade Banner

At 125 Badges: Get Robotic Opera Loot Box

At 135 Badges: Get Golden Facade Avatar

At 150 Badges: Get Pink Facade Avatar

At 195 Badges: Get Skull Opera Backpack

At 200 Badges: Get Robotic Opera Parachute

At 225 Badges: Get Cybersword Ember Bundle

Note: These are the leaked rewards and not the confirmed ones.

Steps to purchase after the release

Two different variants of the pass are present within the game (Image via Garena)

Once the pass is released, gamers can follow these steps to acquire it:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the ‘Elite Pass’ icon to visit the pass’ section in the game.

Step 2: The Season 49 Elite Pass will soon appear on the screen, and they can tap on the ‘Upgrade’ option.

Step 3: Finally, they can select either of the two paid versions, and individuals may complete the payment.

Note: With Free Fire’s ban in India, users are recommended to avoid playing the game on their devices. Instead, they can play the MAX version as it wasn’t suspended.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen