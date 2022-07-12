How to get new Incendium Burst M1887 gun skins in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena has once again introduced a new Rate Up event on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX and offers gamers the option to acquire six exclusive M1887 skins and several other gun cosmetics. A unique aspect of this event is that players have an increased chance to earn the selected grand prize.
Gun skins have always been valuable in Free Fire MAX, as these carry unique attributes which make the firearm even more lethal. This can essentially turn the fight in users' favor and provide a competitive edge over the playing field. Hence, it is highly valued.
New Rate Up event provides six M1887 gun skins in Free Fire MAX
The Rate Up event kicked off in Free Fire MAX on 12 July and offered a 10x chance of winning M1887 skins. Like several other events, users need to spend diamonds to draw the rewards at random.
A single draw is priced at 40 diamonds, and five draws will cost them 180.
The available grand prizes for the event are:
- M1887 – Incendium Burst
- M1887 – Rapper Underworld
- M1887 – Hand of Hope
- M1887 – Golden Glare
- M1887 – Aqua Burst
- M1887 – Solaris Burst
Players can switch between grand prizes any number of times by clicking on the Reselect Grand Prize button. Only the selected item will have a 10x chance of obtaining it.
They may even receive other miscellaneous prizes, which comprise the following:
- Desert Eagle – Moonlight Ballard
- Thompson – The Falconer
- AN94 – Hurricane Delivery
- UMP – Carrot IMP-Head
- AWM – Vandal Revolt
- SKS – Phantom Assassin
- Groza – Booyah
- M60 – Lively Beast
- M14 – Lively Beast
- M4A1 – Skyline: Heatwave
- Cube Fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 August)
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 August)
- Phantom Assassin (SCAR + SKS) Weapon Loot Crate
- Pink Laminate (M4A1) Weapon Loot Crate
- Santa's Choice (M60 + SPAS 12) Weapon Loot Crate
- Swagger Ownage (Famas + P90) Weapon Loot Crate
- Skull Hunter (AK + SPAS 12) Weapon Loot Crate
- Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate
- Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate
- Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate
- Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate
- Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate
- 30x Universal Fragment
- 1x Pet Food
- 1x SCAN
- 1x Bonfire
- 1x Bounty Token
- 1x Resupply Map
- 1x Summon Airdrop
Steps to obtain M1887 Incedium Burst from Rate Up event in Free Fire MAX
Users can follow the guide given below to collect the rewards in the new Free Fire MAX event by making spins:
Step 1: Individuals can access the event interface by clicking on the go-to button. They may click on the go-to button under the M1887 Rate Up event section, now available in the news tab.
Step 2: Gamers should select the preferred grand prize from the six available options. They can change this grand prize any number of times.
Step 3: Finally, readers draw rewards by spending diamonds.
Although the event offers a 10x chance to acquire a grand prize, the overall cost of getting the grand prizes could be a few hundred to a thousand diamonds. Hence, only those with lots of diamonds should proceed.