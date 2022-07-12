How to get new Incendium Burst M1887 gun skins in Free Fire MAX this week

Garena has once again introduced a new Rate Up event on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX and offers gamers the option to acquire six exclusive M1887 skins and several other gun cosmetics. A unique aspect of this event is that players have an increased chance to earn the selected grand prize.

Gun skins have always been valuable in Free Fire MAX, as these carry unique attributes which make the firearm even more lethal. This can essentially turn the fight in users' favor and provide a competitive edge over the playing field. Hence, it is highly valued.

New Rate Up event provides six M1887 gun skins in Free Fire MAX

The Rate Up event kicked off in Free Fire MAX on 12 July and offered a 10x chance of winning M1887 skins. Like several other events, users need to spend diamonds to draw the rewards at random.

A single draw is priced at 40 diamonds, and five draws will cost them 180.

The available grand prizes for the event are:

The M1887 grand prizes (Image via Garena)

M1887 – Incendium Burst

M1887 – Rapper Underworld

M1887 – Hand of Hope

M1887 – Golden Glare

M1887 – Aqua Burst

M1887 – Solaris Burst

Players can switch between grand prizes any number of times by clicking on the Reselect Grand Prize button. Only the selected item will have a 10x chance of obtaining it.

They may even receive other miscellaneous prizes, which comprise the following:

Numerous gun skins are available available as part of the miscellaneous prize (Image via Garena)

Desert Eagle – Moonlight Ballard

Thompson – The Falconer

AN94 – Hurricane Delivery

UMP – Carrot IMP-Head

AWM – Vandal Revolt

SKS – Phantom Assassin

Groza – Booyah

M60 – Lively Beast

M14 – Lively Beast

M4A1 – Skyline: Heatwave

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 August)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 August)

Phantom Assassin (SCAR + SKS) Weapon Loot Crate

Pink Laminate (M4A1) Weapon Loot Crate

Santa's Choice (M60 + SPAS 12) Weapon Loot Crate

Swagger Ownage (Famas + P90) Weapon Loot Crate

Skull Hunter (AK + SPAS 12) Weapon Loot Crate

Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate

Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate

Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate

Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

30x Universal Fragment

1x Pet Food

1x SCAN

1x Bonfire

1x Bounty Token

1x Resupply Map

1x Summon Airdrop

Steps to obtain M1887 Incedium Burst from Rate Up event in Free Fire MAX

Users can follow the guide given below to collect the rewards in the new Free Fire MAX event by making spins:

Click the go-to button (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Individuals can access the event interface by clicking on the go-to button. They may click on the go-to button under the M1887 Rate Up event section, now available in the news tab.

Step 2: Gamers should select the preferred grand prize from the six available options. They can change this grand prize any number of times.

Spend diamonds to obtain the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, readers draw rewards by spending diamonds.

Although the event offers a 10x chance to acquire a grand prize, the overall cost of getting the grand prizes could be a few hundred to a thousand diamonds. Hence, only those with lots of diamonds should proceed.

