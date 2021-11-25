How to get legendary gun skins in Free Fire through Rate Up event

Gun skins in Free Fire are not only procured for the amazing aesthetics; they also enhance the firearms' attributes, rendering them more lethal. Due to this competitive edge on the battleground, users do not hesitate to spend diamonds to acquire them.

Most of these are available in the gun crates, where the drop rates are considerably low. The developers usually come up with the events through which users can avail the skins directly. One such event – Rate Up, has started today and presents users with increased chances of winning some of the best legendary gun skins.

Free Fire: How to get legendary gun skin this week

Users can draw rewards using diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

The Rate Up event has kicked off on 25 November 2021 and will be accessible for players up until 1 December 2021. During this time frame, users will have to select one of the ten grand prizes, and the odds of winning it will increase by a massive ten times.

More interesting for users, they will have the option to change the grand prize anytime throughout the even duration by pressing the "Reselect Grand Prize" button.

There are a total of grand prizes (Image via Free Fire)

The list of grand prizes are as follows:

MP40 – Mechanical

M1014 – Underground Howl

AK – The Flaming Dragon

AUG – Cyber Bounty Hunter

M4A1 – Scorching Sands

SCAR – Cupid

Thompson – Time Travellers

MP5 – Mr. Nutcraker

UMP – Cataclysm

SKS – Hysteria

After selecting the grand prize, players can make a spin using diamonds to attain rewards at random, including a single or one of the many gun crates. A single draw will require 25 diamonds as the pack of 10+1 draw will cost them 250 diamonds.

Steps to get rewards for this event

Step 1: Gamers must first launch Free Fire on their devices and would then have to tap on the 'Calendar' icon.

Rate Up event in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Following that, users must navigate to the 'News' section and select the "Rate Up" event. Individuals can next click on the 'Go To' button to be redirected to the event's page.

Step 3: Subsequently, players can choose which of the necessary gun skins they would want to have a better chance of receiving. They can finally proceed with the spins and the drawing of the prizes.

Since players can attain exclusive gun skins directly, they should not forego this amazing event.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar