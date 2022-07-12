B2K's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Several YouTube channels and players from the Middle East server have become popular in the global Free Fire MAX community for their excellent gameplay skills. Born2Kill, aka B2K, is a channel with 8.91 million subscribers that has become a well-known name in the game's community.

The Born2Kill channel is run by brothers Moez and Walid Mansouri. They also run a few other YouTube channels: B2K with 1.37 million subscribers, B2K Highlights with 371k subscribers, and B2K Shorts with 181k subscribers.

What is B2K’s Free Fire MAX ID?

B2K’s ID in Free Fire MAX is 320653047. He is ranked Gold 1 in the BR-Ranked mode and Bronze 1 in the CS-Ranked mode. The gamer’s stats as of 12 July 2022 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

B2K's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

B2K has played 1410 solo matches and managed to come out undefeated 173 times, corresponding to a win rate of 12.26%. The player has notched 4650 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 3.76. He has 1503 headshots with a headshot percentage of 32.32%.

The YouTuber has won 510 out of 3139 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 16.24%. He has secured 14815 eliminations and 5303 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 5.64 and a headshot percentage of 35.79%.

B2K has recorded 1696 Booyahs in 9428 squad matches, resulting in a win rate of 17.98%. He has bagged 54812 kills and 18276 headshots, converting to a K/D ratio of 7.09 and a headshot percentage of 33.34%.

Ranked stats

B2K's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has played only one squad match during this Free Fire MAX season, but he is yet to secure a kill or a win.

He hasn't played any ranked solo or duo games so far.

CS Career

B2K's CS Career (Image via Garena)

Born2Kill has featured in 2088 Clash Squad matches and has been victorious on 1725 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 82.61%. He has acquired 25740 frags with 11756 headshots, earning him a KDA of 4.44 and a headshot percentage of 45.67%.

Note: B2K's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as he participates in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

B2K's income from YouTube (Image via Garena)

According to Social Blade, Born2Kill's monthly income is estimated to lie within the range of $1.5K and $24.7K. The yearly revenue is between $18.5K and $295.9K.

YouTube channel

As previously mentioned, the Born2Kill channel is managed by the brother duo of Moez and Walid. They have been working on uploading Free Fire content for more than three years. The primary channel has seen fantastic success and has more than 400 uploads with 589 million views.

The channel only had 1.56 million subscribers at the start of 2020 but ended the year with more than five million subscribers. The Born2Kill channel currently has close to nine million subscribers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far