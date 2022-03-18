5 tips for scoring more headshots in Free Fire MAX in March 2022

Landing headshots in Free Fire MAX has a lot of tactical value. Players who can score headshots during the heat of battle will be rewarded with easy eliminations.

However, achieving the same is easier said than done. Scoring headshots takes a lot of practice and effort. Although it is hard to master, it's not impossible. By following a few tips, users will be able to land headshots with ease.

Score more headshots in Free Fire MAX by following these simple pointers

5) Use Dasha to decrease recoil and Laura to improve accuracy

Dasha's ability, Partying On, helps gamers control their recoil better. It reduces recoil build-up and maximum recoil by 10% each at the maximum level. In theory, this will allow users to shoot accurately even while firing in semi-auto mode.

Laura's ability, Sharp Shooter, enables players to shoot 35% more accurately while being scope-in. This works while quick-scoping as well. With bonus accuracy, individuals will be able to land headshots with ease.

4) Scope-in when shooting at long-range

When firing at far-away targets in Free Fire MAX, scoping-in is the best way to land headshots. This will enable players to see clearly and track the movement of their target.

Those who don't want to give away their positions on the mini-map can use silencers to mask the sound of gunfire. In this manner, they can continue to shoot without being detected.

3) Find a good firing position before engaging opponents

Before engaging opponents in Free Fire MAX, securing a good vantage point is always important. Without precise firing angles, shots may not make contact, and the target will go into hiding as soon as they hear gunfire.

In certain situations, opponents even mount a counter-attack, leaving users defenseless. Without anywhere left to run, they get eliminated outright. All of this can be avoided by securing a good vantage point or high ground.

2) Use the right gun for the job

Not all weapons in Free Fire MAX are created equally. Some excel at the rate of fire, others provide better stability when shooting, and some are better at long-range fights than others.

To score more headshots, gamers need to use the right weapon in the right situation. For instance, although the M1887 is powerful, using it in mid-range combat is likely to end badly. In contrast, using a UMP or SCAR will ensure easy headshots.

1) Practice in training mode

One of the easiest ways to master landing headshots is by practicing on dummy targets. Although this may feel counterproductive, it will help players learn to control their weapons better.

Since the dummies don't shoot back, users can try various shooting techniques to enhance their combat capabilities. While this learning method is very slow, it will help in the long run.

