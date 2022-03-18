How to get Free Fire diamonds for MAX version in India using Games Kharido (March 2022)

Those who have played Free Fire MAX will be well aware of the significance and use of diamonds in the game. Essentially, this premium in-game currency is required to obtain the majority of the exclusive items like skins and costumes.

However, it has to be purchased by spending real money. To top-up diamonds, there are a few methods that can be incorporated by gamers, one of them being the usage of websites like Games Kharido. Many individuals trust and employ the same due to its ease of use and credibility.

Step-by-step guide to get Free Fire diamonds in MAX version through Games Kharido

Garena Prepaid cards should be purchased and used in Games Kharido to obtain diamonds. With that said, here are some steps to navigate this particular website and fetch the in-game currency:

Step 1: Gamers should open up any web browser and then search for the official website of Games Kharido (clicking here will take them to it).

There are two methods offered to players (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 2: After reaching it, they must sign in using any one of the two offered methods: Facebook or Player ID.

Step 3: Upon completing a successful login, there will be a text box where users can enter the password of the prepaid card.

Step 4: Individuals can finally tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to proceed with the redemption.

The diamonds will be credited to their in-game accounts, and users can acquire their favorite items in Free Fire MAX.

In the meantime, those who don’t know how to purchase a Garena prepaid card can follow the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Websites like MTCGAME offer these particular cards, and gamers must first visit the site.

Prepaid has to be acquired first (Image via MTCGAME)

Step 2: Next, they need to choose the number of diamonds they want to purchase.

Step 3: Users can then proceed with the payment and receive a prepaid card which they can utilize to acquire diamonds from Games Kharido.

Another thing to keep in mind is that once players have received the in-game currency, they can go ahead and claim the rewards from the top-up event in Free Fire MAX to gain multiple free items.

Edited by Siddharth Satish