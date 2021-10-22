5 tips for Free Fire players to improve aim and control recoil easily

Learning how to master the intricacies of aim and recoil control in Free Fire can be a daunting task. Each weapon has its own recoil pattern, and aim can also feel clumpy for a new player. When both of these are combined together, things can get a bit complicated.

Perfecting aim and recoil control in-game is not going to be an easy task. With so many weapons to choose from and character skills to take into consideration, things can get rather confusing. Nonetheless, to make the task easier, players can follow a few simple tips to begin mastering the basics.

Top 5 tips for Free Fire players to secure kills with better aim and recoil control

5) Keep an eye on crosshair bloom

Crosshair blooms provide an indication as to how accurately the weapon will fire. The crosshairs change shape based on the weapon's current accuracy. Players can use this as a guide to check how accurate their shots are.

The longer the weapon is fired, more the crosshairs' bloom increases. When this starts to happen, shots fired at a target will likely miss, due to accuracy being low. Free Fire Players will have to either swap weapons to keep firing, or stop shooting and let the bloom reset.

4) Use scoped weapons to shoot at targets further away with high accuracy

While hipfire mode is easy enough to master in Free Fire, as the distance from the target begins to increase, shots fired start missing their mark. This will leave players at a disadvantage during combat as a lot of ammunition will be wasted on a single target.

To overcome this problem and learn how to shoot with higher accuracy, players will need to start using scoped weapons and aim down sight while shooting. While this method may take a bit of time to learn, it will be worth it in the long run.

3) Use as many weapons as possible to better understand recoil patterns

There are dozens of weapons to choose from in Free Fire. Each has its own usage, and depending on the situation, they can be used in a variety of ways. Assault rifles are good for mid to long range combat, while shotguns are the perfect tool to clear houses.

Each weapon has its own recoil pattern, and being able to counter it during an intense firefight will help players be more accurate with their shots. Although this task will take a lot of time, knowing each weapon inside out will be hugely beneficial.

2) Resize the emote button and use it as a crosshair

While a natural crosshair is present on the screen during a match in Free Fire, it may become hard to spot in the thick of combat. This can lead to players missing shots, which in turn can lead to an elimination.

Although this is a common problem players face, it can be solved with a simple in-game trick. Players can drag and resize the emote button in the middle of the screen and use it as a secondary crosshair. This will allow for faster aiming and help players land more accurate shots at long range.

1) Use the proper character

While a player's skills will play a huge role in mastering accuracy and recoil, certain characters in Free Fire can help to a large extent as well. Although maxing out their level will take some time, their abilities can be useful from the very get go.

For players who want higher accuracy while being scoped in, Laura will be the perfect character for the job. Her Sharp Shooter ability allows players to enjoy increased accuracy while scoped in.

On the flipside, Free Fire players who want to run and gun using hipfire should consider using D-Bee's Bullet Beats ability. It allows players to move faster during combat, while shooting more accurately as well.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

