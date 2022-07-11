5 best Free Fire characters after introduction of J Biebs in OB35 Advance Server

Free Fire's OB35 Advance Server has revealed two new characters for players to try out. While one mystery character has an ability called Wall Brawl that helps in revealing the position of the enemies, the other has an ability called Silent Sentinels that makes use of EP to block damage.

As revealed in the OB35 Advance Server, J Biebs, is based off of Justin Bieber and has a passive ability called Silent Sentinels. Players can look forward to the release of the character when the game celebrates its fifth anniversary on 27 August 2022. With what has been seen so far of J Biebs in Free Fire's Advance Server, here are some other characters that players should try out.

Note: Since Free Fire is banned in India, individuals from the country are advised to play the MAX version instead.

Best characters in Free Fire after introduction of J Biebs

Players can pick from the following characters in the battle royale game:

1) Alok

Alok's Drop the Beat ability is helpful for aggressive matches (Image via Garena)

Alok is one of the most powerful active characters in the battle royale game and has an ability called Drop the Beat. The cooldown time of this ability is 70 seconds.

He is capable of creating a healing aura that is 5 meter large, which increases movement and sprinting speed by 10%. Alok's special power can also help with HP recovery at a rate of 5 HP for a span of 5 seconds.

2) Dimitri

Dimitri’s Healing Heartbeat ability is good for team matches (Image via Garena)

Dimitri is a very essential character when it comes to Clash Squad mode and squad battles in Free Fire. His active ability is called Healing Heartbeat and it has a cooldown time of 85 seconds.

His 3.5 meter large healing zone helps both users and allies to recover 3 HPs per second for a span of 10 seconds. Users and their teammates can also use the zone to self-recover after getting knocked down by enemies.

3) Skyler

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm ability helps destroy gloo walls (Image via Garena)

Another active character worth mentioning in Free Fire is Skyler and his ability - Riptide Rhythm. His cooldown time decreases gradually from 60 seconds as users upgrade him.

The character is capable of unleashing a sonic wave that has the power to destroy five gloo walls within a 50-meter radius. Players can also benefit from it as they can recover 4 HPs per gloo wall deployed by Skyler.

4) K

K's Master of All ability is very versatile (Image via Garena)

K is one of the most versatile characters in Free Fire and his ability has two modes. It increases maximum EP by 50 and the mode switch cooldown is only three seconds.

In Jiujitsu mode, allies within the range of 6 meters get a boost of 500% EP conversion. In Psychology mode, they can recover 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to a maximum amount of 150 EP.

5) Clu

Clu’s Tracing Steps ability helps locate enemies (Image via Garena)

Clu’s active ability allows players to trace the location of their enemies and is hence called Tracing Steps. It has a cooldown time of 75 seconds that gradually decreases with every successive upgrade.

Clu can spot enemies who are not in a prone or squat position and are within a radius of 50 meters. Allies get informed about the position as well and her ability lasts for a span of five seconds.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinions. Character selection solely depends upon a gamer’s play style. The skills mentioned above are at their minimum level.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far