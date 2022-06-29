How to top-up Free Fire diamonds for Season 50 Elite Pass in India

Free Fire is back with yet another Elite Pass that players can purchase to win exclusive in-game accessories. The Elite Bundle of the new pass can be purchased right now (June 29, 2022), two days before Season 50 rolls out.

Similar to all the other Elite Passes, the Season 50 pass also has a special theme called “Bumble Rumblers.” Mobile gamers will be entitled to two exclusive bundles and one loot box (pre-order rewards) once they purchase the pass.

Free Fire Season 50 Elite Pass details, benefits, and how to purchase

Only the Elite Bundle is available for pre-order (Image via Garena)

Free Fire’s Season 50 is rolling out on July 1, 2022, and will carry on for a month. The Bumble Rumblers Elite Pass is available to players if they are willing to shell out 999 diamonds. Players will also get the Apocalyptic Swarm Loot Box if they pre-order the pass.

Once the season rolls out, players will get access to two variants of Elite Passes to choose from. The two bundles offered by the latest pass are as follows:

Cyborg Piercer Bundle

Cyberoid Stinger Bundle

Benefits of pre-ordering the Season 50 Elite Pass

Season 50 Elite Pass and its perks (Image via Garena)

Here are the benefits that mobile gamers can avail if they pre-order the Elite Pass:

Mobile gamers will have the option to enjoy Elite Rewards, the total price of which exceeds 10000 diamonds.

They will be able to unlock Elite Challenges to earn more badges

Buyers will get 50 badges instantly and will get to enjoy the Cyborg Piercer Bundle immediately.

Free Fire gamers can display their nicknames in red in the kill feed.

They will also have a chance to increase their daily gold limit by 100 coins.

How to purchase diamonds to buy the Elite Pass

Players will have to purchase diamonds worth INR 800 to acquire the pass (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to open the battle royale game and then click on the Diamond icon at the top of the screen.

Step 2: When the top-up page opens, they will have to select the number of diamonds that they want to purchase. Here are the options that players can choose from:

100 diamonds are worth INR 80

310 diamonds are worth INR 250

520 diamonds are worth INR 400

1060 diamonds are worth INR 800

2180 diamonds are worth INR 1600

5600 diamonds are worth INR 4000

Step 3: Players will then have to put in their payment details to complete the transaction.

Step 4: Once the payment has been processed, the diamonds will be reflected in players' accounts.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are recommended to play the MAX version instead.

