How to top-up Free Fire diamonds to pre-order Season 48 Elite Pass and win exclusive skin

With every new Season in Free Fire, a brand new Elite Pass is introduced. The Season lasts for a month, and so does the Elite Pass. Using the Pass, players can claim exciting items and in-game rewards.

Every Elite Pass has a specific theme, and the upcoming one’s topic is “Checkered Nobility.” As always, there are two exclusive bundles included in the Pass. Gamers can also claim one exciting skin for free if they pre-order.

Free Fire: Season 48 Elite Pass

Pre-order for the Season 48 Elite Pass has commenced (Image via Garena)

Season 48 will begin in Free Fire on 1 May 2022 and conclude on 31 May 2022. The Checkered Nobility Elite Pass is up for pre-order, and players have two days to purchase it and win the King of Lune backpack skin.

Aside from the pre-order reward, the following bundles are confirmed items available in the Season 48 Elite Pass:

Checkmate Knight Bundle

Checkmate Dame Bundle

How to purchase diamonds to pre-order Elite Pass?

Players should have at least 999 diamonds in their account to pre-order the Elite Pass (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Gamers must open Free Fire and then tap on the Diamond icon at the top of the home screen.

Step 2: They will immediately be redirected to the diamond top up screen, where the following options will appear:

100 diamonds are worth INR 80

310 diamonds are worth INR 250

520 diamonds are worth INR 400

1060 diamonds are worth INR 800

2180 diamonds are worth INR 1600

5600 diamonds are worth INR 4000

Step 3: Players should tap on any of the options to make the due payments.

Note: Users can also opt to top up diamonds from third-party websites like Codashop, Games Kharido, and more.

How to pre-order Season 48 Elite Pass?

Gamers can claim the King of Lune backpack skin for free if they pre-order (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Players must open Free Fire and tap on the Elite Pass icon on their home screen.

Step 2: Once they are redirected to the Elite Pass screen, they should tap on the 999 diamonds icon.

999 diamonds will be immediately deducted from their account, and players will be awarded the King of Lune backpack skin once the Season 48 Elite Pass becomes available.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are recommended to play the MAX version instead.

