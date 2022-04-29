How to pre-order Free Fire Elite Pass Season 48 to get exclusive Backpack skin for free

The Elite Pass is a highly prized asset that many Free Fire users want to get. It has established itself as one of the most effective methods of obtaining premium in-game items such as outfits, emotes, and more.

Each month, a new season of this particular pass is made available, with Season 47 currently running. However, as April is coming to a close shortly, individuals have begun hunting for information on Season 48.

Additionally, Garena has initiated the pre-order process, and gamers can complete it to receive a free Legendary backpack skin.

Note: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban. They may, however, play the MAX version, which wasn't suspended.

Steps to pre-order Free Fire Season 48 Elite Pass

The pre-order phase has commenced in-game (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Season 48 Elite Pass will be named 'Checkered Nobility' and starts on 1 May. Users can receive the exclusive 'King of Lune' Backpack if they pre-order the pass between 29 and 30 April.

Here are some simple steps that gamers can follow if they want to do so:

Step 1: They must open Free Fire on their devices and tap on the Elite Pass icon.

Step 2: The Elite Pass Season 47 will appear. Players should then press the option shown here:

As the next step, this is the icon that players must click (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A pop-up will show up on their screens, and individuals will next need to click the 'Pre-Order' button.

Hit the ''Pre-Order' button to reach the specific section of pre-order (Image via Garena)

Step 4: They will get redirected to the pre-order page, where gamers will have to select the ‘999 diamonds' icon.

Click on the '999 diamonds' option showing up on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Finally, the Free Fire Season 48 Elite Pass will be pre-ordered from their account upon confirming the process.

Since the pre-order is for the Elite Bundle, users will receive its benefits at the start of the pass, i.e., 50 additional badges. As an outcome, they will be able to immediately claim the Checkmate Dame Bundle once the Season 48 Elite Pass starts.

However, if gamers do not possess enough diamonds to pre-order, they can wait for the start of the pass and purchase the regular version for 499 diamonds. It will be a considerably better and feasible option for them.

