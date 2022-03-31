How to pre-order Elite Pass Season 47 in Free Fire MAX

With every new Free Fire MAX season, a brand new Elite Pass is unveiled. This pass allows players to claim exciting rewards depending on the number of badges they have. The new season, Season 47, will commence tomorrow, 1 April 2022.

However, badges must be purchased separately or obtained by completing daily missions assigned to players. Merely purchasing the Elite Pass will not make players entitled to receive the rewards automatically.

The current Season 46 in Free Fire MAX will conclude today, 31 March 2022. Hence, players are looking forward to the new Season 47 Elite Pass. This season's theme is titled Scrolls of Azure, and players can claim two bundles by purchasing the Elite Bundle.

Pre-ordering Elite Pass Season 47 in Free Fire MAX

Pre-order for Elite Pass Season 47 (Image via Garena)

The option to pre-order the Elite Pass Season 47 was given to players on 29 March 2022. They have until today to use the option and obtain it. To encourage gamers to pre-order the pass, Free Fire MAX is also giving away an exclusive pre-order reward: Sheer Hat.

Step 1: Players must open Free Fire MAX and then tap on the Fire Pass icon on the left side of their screen.

Step 2: They will then be redirected to the Elite Pass screen, where they must tap on 999 diamonds.

Step 3: Finally, gamers must make the necessary payments.

Official rewards and leaked rewards

Inktail Duchess and Brushtail Duke Bundle (Image via Sportskeeda)

So far, only three rewards (including the pre-order one) have been unveiled officially in Free Fire MAX. The other two rewards are the main costume bundles:

Brushtail Duke Bundle

Inktail Duchess Bundle

As per data miners on the internet, here are a few of the other leaked rewards that may or may not be released tomorrow:

0 badges - Jeep – Sky Legend

10 badges - Azure Myth avatar

15 badges - Faraway Fog Jacket

30 badges - Azure Myth banner

40 badges - Ink of the Past avatar

80 badges - M60 – Porcelain Rush

100 badges - Bamboo Scroll

115 badges - Ink of the Past banner

125 badges - P90 – Porcelain Rush

150 badges - Scenic Pond Loot Box

195 badges - Lotus Throne Backpack

Types of Elite Pass

The price of the Elite Pass remains the same regardless of seasons (Image via Garena)

As usual, there are two versions of the Elite Pass: Elite Bundle and Elite Pass. Pre-orders are only available for the Elite Bundle. While the Elite Pass is worth 499 diamonds, the Bundle must be purchased by spending 999 diamonds.

Players who are keen on obtaining the Elite Pass (499 diamonds) in Free Fire MAX should wait until tomorrow to acquire it. However, gamers who are certain to buy the Elite Bundle will benefit from pre-ordering it today.

