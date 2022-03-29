Free Fire MAX Season 47 Elite Pass: How to pre-order and get exclusive rewards

Free Fire MAX Elite Pass has always been one of the best methods for players to acquire in-game cosmetics at an affordable rate. Garena releases a new pass every month, including several rewards for progressing through it.

The Season 46 Elite Pass will be completed very soon, and the anticipation for Scrolls of Azure (Season 47) has grown tremendously in recent weeks. Additionally, pre-orders for the upcoming one have begun, and gamers will receive an exclusive reward for the same.

Pre-order for Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 47 to get rewards

The pre-order for the Elite Bundle has kicked off on 29 March 2022 in Free Fire MAX, and gamers can upgrade their passes ahead of time until 31 March 2022. The pre-order reward for this edition of the pass is a Sheer Hat that will be provided to players instantly after completing the purchase.

The steps to pre-order are as follows:

Step 1: Users should access the Elite Pass section by clicking on the icon in the lobby.

Click the option beside the upgrade button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, players must click on the pre-order button beside the upgrade button to access the pre-order section.

Confirm the purchase (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, they can click on the blue pre-order button and confirm their purchase to get the pass. Gamers will receive the given hat as well.

Since the pre-order costs 999 diamonds, users will eventually have to acquire the in-game currency worth INR 800.

Should players pre-order the pass?

Pre-order for Elite Pass (Image via Garena)

Suppose players do not have enough diamonds to pre-order or do not wish to acquire the Elite Bundle. In that case, they may wait until it is released and purchase the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds later on (it may differ slightly depending on the server).

However, if players are looking forward to acquiring the Elite Bundle when it becomes available, then pre-ordering will undoubtedly provide them with a great value, and users should go with the purchase anyway.

How to get rewards from Elite Pass?

Badges can be earned through missions (Image via Garena)

Users will not receive the rewards directly by purchasing the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass and will have to either purchase the badges or earn them by completing the daily and weekly missions. Thus, it will involve some time and effort.

Rewards

The female bundle (Image via Garena)

Garena has revealed the names of the two bundles on the pre-order page for the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 47: Inktail Duchess Bundle and the Brushtail Duke Bundle. Although the section also features several other rewards, the names have not been revealed. However, as per the leaks, they are:

Get Jeep – Sky Legend at 0 badge

Get Azure Myth avatar at 10 badges

Get Faraway Fog Jacket at 15 badges

Get Azure Myth banner at 30 badges

Get Ink of the Past avatar at 40 badges

Get M60 – Porcelain Rush at 80 badges

Get Bamboo Scroll at 100 badges

Get Ink of the Past banner at 115 badges

Get P90 – Porcelain Rush at 125 badges

Get Scenic Pond Loot Box at 150 badges

Get Lotus Throne Backpack at 195 badges

Edited by Shaheen Banu