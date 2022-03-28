How to top up Free Fire diamonds to pre-order Elite Pass Season 47

At the start of every month, Garena releases a new Elite Pass in Free Fire which introduces a whole lot of new cosmetics. It is a convenient way for many users to get a wide assortment of attractive cosmetics for relatively fewer diamonds.

Generally, a few days before every new Elite Pass starts, the developers offer an option to order the Elite Bundle, including a special reward that users cannot obtain later. Season 46 is nearing its completion, and the pre-order for Season 47 is expected to start soon.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, so gamers from the country should refrain from installing or playing the game on their device.

Guide to purchasing diamonds for Free Fire Elite Pass Season 47

As per leaks, the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 47 is called the Scrolls of Azure. The pre-order is expected to start from 29 March and will be available until month-end.

It will cost players 999 diamonds and will include all the perks of the Elite Bundle and is also expected to provide the Sheer Hat as a reward.

The steps to purchase the diamonds are:

Step 1: Access the top-up section within the game.

The price of diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Users should select the required number of diamonds to pre-order the pass.

Step 3: Once they have successfully completed the transaction, the diamonds will be added to their account.

Steps for pre-ordering

Once the pre-order is available, players may open the Elite Pass section and tap on the pre-order option beside the upgrade button. They can click on the 999-diamond symbol and confirm the purchase to pre-order the pass. Subsequently, they will receive pre-order rewards.

Elite Pass pre-order for the previous season (Image via Garena)

Gamers can also purchase the pass after its release on 1 April, and the price for it will vary from server to server. However, if they are interested in procuring the Elite Bundle, a pre-order would undoubtedly be better.

Leaked rewards

Leaks for the Free Fire Elite Pass are generally available a few months in advance, and many players already have an idea of the rewards. Some of the most critical leaked items about the pass are:

0 badge: Jeep – Sky Legend

Ten badges: Azure Myth avatar

15 badges: Faraway Fog Jacket

50 badges: Inktail Duchess Bundle

80 badges: M60 – Porcelain Rush

100 badges: Bamboo Scroll

125 badges: P90 – Porcelain Rush

150 badges: Scenic Pond Loot Box

195 badges: Lotus Throne Backpack

225 badges: Brushtail Duke Bundle

Note: These are leaks and not the final rewards.

Edited by Ravi Iyer