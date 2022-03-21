Free Fire Season 47 release date and rewards leaked: New bundles and skins revealed

The Elite Pass is an interesting component of Garena Free Fire, and it provides players an opportunity to acquire a wide range of items like skins, costumes, and more. The developers offer a new pass every month, and individuals excitedly await its arrival since they get the chance to earn new sets of rewards.

As of this writing, Season 46 is going on in the battle royale and is slated to end with the month of March. Users are hyped up for the release of the next Season 47 Elite Pass and have been searching for details like its release date, leaked rewards, and more.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India and players should avoid playing or downloading the game.

Free Fire Season 47 Elite Pass release date and more details

The ongoing pass will be active until the end of March (Image via Garena)

After Season 46 draws to a close, the upcoming Season 47 Elite Pass will start in Free Fire on 1 April, which is over ten days away. Upon its launch, players will be able to acquire two different paid versions of the pass for the following prices:

Elite Pass: 499 diamonds

Elite Bundle: 999 diamonds

There will also most likely be a pre-order period for the pass, which will begin at the end of March, i.e., around 28 - 29 March.

Leaked bundles and other rewards of Free Fire Season 47 Elite Pass

According to the leaks, the two primary costume bundles that will feature in the Season 47 Elite Pass are the Inktail Duchess Bundle (female) and Brushtail Duke Bundle (male). Users will be able to acquire them for 50 and 225 badges, respectively.

Here’s a list of the other rewards that Garena could include in the pass:

0 Badges: Jeep – Sky Legend

Get 10 Badges: Azure Myth avatar

Get 15 Badges: Faraway Fog Jacket

Get 30 Badges: Azure Myth banner

Get 40 Badges: Ink of the Past avatar

Get 80 Badges: M60 – Porcelain Rush

Get 100 Badges: Bamboo Scroll

Get 115 Badges: Ink of the Past banner

Get 125 Badges: P90 – Porcelain Rush

Get 150 Badges: Scenic Pond Loot Box

Get 195 Badges: Lotus Throne Backpack

Gamers can check out the video attached above to get a visual overview of the leaks.

Note: These are only leaks, and the rewards have not been confirmed yet.

